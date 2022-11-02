WATCH | Michael Neser's ferocious bouncer orchestrates Corey Rocchiccioli hit wicket

Western Australia were hunting down the assigned target and Corey Rocchiccioli was facing Michael Neser in the seventh over. The right-arm pacer bowled a nasty bouncer to him on the second ball and the batter tried his best to tackle the short delivery. However, he was completely bamboozled by the express pace from Neser and stumbled onto his stumps while attempting to counter the bounce. The incident was one of the more unique moments in world cricket as the batter was rattled by the fiery pace resulting in a hit wicket.