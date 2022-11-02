WATCH | Michael Neser's ferocious bouncer orchestrates Corey Rocchiccioli hit wicket

Today at 12:18 PM
Bouncers are one of the most potent weapons for a fast bowler and they can get batters out in various ways but a hit wicket is rare to see. However, a Sheffield Shield game saw Michael Neser bowling a nasty bouncer to Western Australia batter Corey Rocchiccioli making him crash into the stumps.
The ongoing Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Western Australia has been an exciting contest with bowlers from both sides putting up clinical displays. Western Australia are chasing 194 in the second innings to win and Michael Neser scripted a rare moment in the game with his pace and bounce during the fourth innings.
Western Australia were hunting down the assigned target and Corey Rocchiccioli was facing Michael Neser in the seventh over. The right-arm pacer bowled a nasty bouncer to him on the second ball and the batter tried his best to tackle the short delivery. However, he was completely bamboozled by the express pace from Neser and stumbled onto his stumps while attempting to counter the bounce. The incident was one of the more unique moments in world cricket as the batter was rattled by the fiery pace resulting in a hit wicket.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.