ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan win by 33 runs against South Africa in rain-curtailed game

Pakistan have registered a victory against South Africa by 33 runs in the Super 12 fixture, keeping their chances to make it to the semi-final alive. Shadab Khan starred with an ultra-aggressive knock of 52 runs from 22 balls while Shaheen Afridi dismissed three batters to ensure a win.
Pakistan went head to head against South Africa in their penultimate Super 12 game on Thursday and managed to thrash the opposition by 33 runs (via DLS method). The Men in Green chose to bat first and were in trouble at the midway stage having been reduced to 95/5. However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan came up with a power-packed performance in the match, stitching an 82-run fifth-wicket stand. Shadab stroked 52 runs from 22 balls, his knock laced with three boundaries and four sixes. Iftikhar, meanwhile, ended up with 51 runs from 35 balls and the duo guided them to a total of 185/9.
Coming in to bowl, Pakistan reduced South Africa to 66/4 soon but rain halted play for a while. They required 116 runs from 11 overs before the interruption but the revised condition after the break needed them to score 73 runs from five overs. The fall of wickets continued still and eventually, the Proteas were restricted to 108/9 thus losing the game by 33 runs. Shaheen Afridi was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps while Shadab played his part taking a couple himself.
Longest Six of the Tournament by Iftikhar ......😍🔥#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #PAKvsSA #IftikharAhmed pic.twitter.com/v9Zz8eFCO3— Muhammad Arif Khan (@M_Arif61) November 3, 2022
History repeating itself once again here in Sydney #PAKvsSA #ICCT20WorldCup2022 well played boys in pak 🇵🇰 green— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2022
🚨 1⃣0⃣6⃣m - Iftikhar Ahmed has smashed the longest six of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far 🚀#T20WorldCup #PAKvsSA #PAKvSA #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/JQ5f2LfUMH— سائمین راجپوت (@SaimeenTheDevil) November 3, 2022
The middle order was not an issue in this tournament rather it was failure of opening pair. #PAKvsSA— Suleman Raza MBE (@iamsulemanraza) November 3, 2022
Pakistan looking fantastic today. No runs from Babar or Rizwan yet this counter attack has given their bowlers enough to defend.— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 3, 2022
PS: The Zim defeat is hurting them#PakvsSA #T20WorldCup
We beat the unbeaten 🥵🔥🇵🇰— Abdullah (@abdullahayyaz) November 3, 2022
SOUTH AFRICA HAVE NEVER DEFEATED PAKISTAN IN A T20 WORLD CUP #PAKvsSA— Umair 🇵🇰 (@imwasiqmalik_) November 3, 2022
Pakistan can still go to finals— CricStats (@AllCricketStats) November 3, 2022
All they need is tickets or passes for the finals#T20WorldCup #crickettwitter #Cricket #PakvsSA
Winning against South Africa is not everyone’s cup of tea❤️— Saim Afsar (@saimtweets007) November 3, 2022
