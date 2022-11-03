ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan win by 33 runs against South Africa in rain-curtailed game

Pakistan went head to head against South Africa in their penultimate Super 12 game on Thursday and managed to thrash the opposition by 33 runs (via DLS method). The Men in Green chose to bat first and were in trouble at the midway stage having been reduced to 95/5. However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan came up with a power-packed performance in the match, stitching an 82-run fifth-wicket stand. Shadab stroked 52 runs from 22 balls, his knock laced with three boundaries and four sixes. Iftikhar, meanwhile, ended up with 51 runs from 35 balls and the duo guided them to a total of 185/9.