ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Mohammad Nawaz walking off in anger despite being not-out

Replay clearly showed that the ball had taken a thick inside edge before bumping into the pads. Therefore, a DRS would have saved his wicket since the ball is dead once the umpire has declared the batter out LBW, effectively nulling the run-out. However, instead of consulting Iftikhar about what had occurred, Nawaz simply walked off in the knowledge that he had been run-out when in reality the scorecard will have him out as LBW. Twitterati were quick to comment on this unique set of events and the lack of professionalism displayed by the Pakistani batters which could prove to be crucial to the match’s outcome.