ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Mohammad Nawaz walking off in anger despite being not-out

Cricket witnesses controversial decisions often due to umpiring mistakes but they are rarely caused by the batter's lack of knowledge of the rules. Mohammad Nawaz’ subpar match awareness landed him in a tricky situation on Thursday where he eventually walked off LBW inspite of a clear inside edge.
Pakistan, playing a do-or-die game against South Africa in the Super 12 stage at the Sydney Cricket Ground, suffered a top-order decimation early in the innings. However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz revived their hopes with a half-century fifth wicket stand which could have run a longer course, only if not for an absurd sequence of events that led to Nawaz walking back to the dugout in spite of being not out.
Tabraiz Shamsi was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Nawaz decided to sweep him on the last ball. The ball, pitched full, rustled into the pads as Nawaz failed to get a clean connection. Nevertheless, the batter sprinted for a single while the fielding team appealed for LBW but was sent back by Iftikhar Ahmed. Things got tricky when in the process, a Lungi Ngidi direct throw from third man caught him well short of the crease. Nawaz wasn’t aware of the fact that the umpire had raised his finger for LBW before the ball had struck the stumps and was thus seen fuming at his partner after the dismissal.
Replay clearly showed that the ball had taken a thick inside edge before bumping into the pads. Therefore, a DRS would have saved his wicket since the ball is dead once the umpire has declared the batter out LBW, effectively nulling the run-out. However, instead of consulting Iftikhar about what had occurred, Nawaz simply walked off in the knowledge that he had been run-out when in reality the scorecard will have him out as LBW. Twitterati were quick to comment on this unique set of events and the lack of professionalism displayed by the Pakistani batters which could prove to be crucial to the match’s outcome.
