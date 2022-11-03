SMAT 2022 | Twitter labels Sanvir Singh 'Indian Ben Stokes' for incredibly denying six with fielding effort of the tournament

Last Thursday at 12:41 PM
In a cricket-crazy nation like India, domestic cricket is often played at a spectacularly high level, especially during the latter stages of competitions. Punjab's Sanvir Singh became the latest to drive home that point with a gravity-defying effort on the ropes that would put any fielder to shame.
The Indian national team in recent times have come under heavy flak for their frequent blunders at important moments while fielding and it seems they could definitely learn a lesson or two from the men playing back home in domestic competitions. The first semi-final of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab at the Eden Gardens featured a fielding effort by Sanvir Singh capable of making any highlight reel in the world that involved him showing great agility on the boundary ropes and saving five crucial runs for his team.
The newly arrived Nikhil Gangta was at the crease in the 14th over of the game and on the fourth ball decided to take advantage of Ramandeep Singh's wide and short delivery by clobbering it for six. He managed to make good contact with the ball as the ball sailed towards deep midwicket while the sweet sound of timber echoed on the pitch. The white rock seemed to be comfortably sailing over the boundary ropes to add to Himachal Pradesh's tally but Singh had different plans.
The all-rounder kept a close eye on the ball till the very last moment and then leapt backwards at full stretch to grab onto it with both hands. Singh had pretty much pulled off the impossible but was inevitably bound to end up beyond the ropes. However, the 26-year-old was determined to not let his efforts go in vain and as he was tumbling over, threw the ball within the playing area at the very last moment. Replays showed Singh had timed everything to perfection, be it his jump, grab or release, thus saving Punjab five crucial runs even while Himachal Pradesh looked set for a commendable total with the score reading 112/4 after 14 overs at the time.
Twitteratis were quick to acknowledge the sheer brilliance of the effort, worthy of being awarded the best save of the tournament with some even drawing comparisons between the incident and Ben Stokes' occasional marvellous antics in international games, the most recent coming in a T20I last month against Australia.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.