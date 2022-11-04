ICC World T20 | Mohammed Nabi resigns as Afghanistan captain after miserable tournament in Australia

Yesterday at 8:22 PM
Mohammad Nabi has stepped down as Afghanistan captain with immediate effect after expressing disappointment at the team’s preparations for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Nabi’s announcement came after Afghanistan’s four-run defeat against Australia, which kept them winless in the tournament.
Following Afghanistan’s winless campaign (three losses, two washed-outs) at the T20 World Cup, Mohammed Nabi resigned from his nation’s skipper with an immediate effect. The 37-year-old, who is considered to be one of the finest all-rounder in the format, made the announcement on Friday via Twitter. He also criticized Afghanistan Cricket Board’s selection committee and their team management for their results at the marquee event.
"From the last one year, our team's preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours, the team manager, selection committee, and I were not on the same page, which had implications on the team balance," Nabi said in the statement.
"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us or our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches, Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately, I announce to step down as a captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me.”
Afghanistan began the tournament with a defeat against England at Perth. Then they had two washed-out games against Ireland and New Zealand. Following that, they staged valiant efforts against Sri Lanka and Australia but failed to have the last laugh.
