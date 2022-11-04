 user tracker image

More Options

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand trump Ireland by 35 runs

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs

(ICC)

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand trump Ireland by 35 runs

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Yesterday at 1:06 PM

New Zealand have strengthened their chances of making it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup by beating Ireland by 35 runs. Kane Williamson played a captain’s knock, scoring 61 runs from 35 balls in their 185/6 while Lockie Ferguson chipped in with three scalps to restrict Ireland to 150/9.

New Zealand put themselves in a strong position to enter the semi-final with a 35 run-win over Ireland in Adelaide to increase their net run rate to +2.113. The Kiwis batted first against the comparatively inferior Irish side and Kane Williamson returned to form on Friday helped them even more. Daryl Mitchell produced some big shots in the back end as well, scoring unbeaten 31 runs from 21 balls and they posted a total of 185/6. 

The Ireland openers started well while chasing the target, scoring 68 runs for the opening wicket while tackling the pace trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson. However, the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi opened the floodgates, taking a couple of wickets each and the innings witnessed a continuous fall of wickets. Lockie Ferguson, the highest-wicket holder with three wickets, did the damage in the end while Tim Southee struck twice at the death as well.

NZ be like: Dil garden garden ho raha hi!

Goof fight overall!

Kiwis made it!

T20 WC's magic!

Eh bhi teeq hi!

Other teams left the chat!

That was brilliance!

It is!

Fans: Ehhhhh bhagwan! Apki leela aparam paar hi! 

Great victory ahead of semis!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down