ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand trump Ireland by 35 runs

The Ireland openers started well while chasing the target, scoring 68 runs for the opening wicket while tackling the pace trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson. However, the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi opened the floodgates, taking a couple of wickets each and the innings witnessed a continuous fall of wickets. Lockie Ferguson, the highest-wicket holder with three wickets, did the damage in the end while Tim Southee struck twice at the death as well.