ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan's valiant knock in vain as Afghanistan endure 4-run defeat to Australia

Rashid Khan’s unbeaten 23-ball 48 was not enough for Afghanistan as they finished the T20 World Cup without a solitary win following their four-run defeat against Australia on Friday at Adelaide Oval. Chasing 169, Afghanistan closed on 164/7, ending at the bottom of Group 1. Rahmatullah Gurbaz (30 off 17 balls), Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib (39 off 23 balls) starred with the bat as well, but they all went in vain. For Australia, Adam Zampa impressed the most, taking 2-22.