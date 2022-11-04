ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan's valiant knock in vain as Afghanistan endure 4-run defeat to Australia

Yesterday at 5:32 PM
Glenn Maxwell's resurgence in Australia's crucial T20 World Cup against Afghanistan paid off for his side as they defeated Afghanistan by four runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Riding on Maxwell's blitz, Australia posted 168/8 batting first and then restricted Afghanistan to 164/7.
Rashid Khan’s unbeaten 23-ball 48 was not enough for Afghanistan as they finished the T20 World Cup without a solitary win following their four-run defeat against Australia on Friday at Adelaide Oval. Chasing 169, Afghanistan closed on 164/7, ending at the bottom of Group 1. Rahmatullah Gurbaz (30 off 17 balls), Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib (39 off 23 balls) starred with the bat as well, but they all went in vain. For Australia, Adam Zampa impressed the most, taking 2-22.
Earlier in the match, Glenn Maxwell showed glimpses of his best, scoring an unbeaten 54 off 32 balls in Australia’s 168/8 after they were asked to bat. However, due to disciplined death bowling, led by Naveen-ul-Haq (3-21), restricted Australia to a sub-par total. Mitchell Marsh (45 off 30 balls) chipped in with handy contributions as well, so did Marcus Stoinis (25 off 21 balls) to recover their side from 54/3.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have also been eliminated from the tournament with Australia’s victory.
Rockets from Rashid pockets out there!
Take a bow @rashidkhan_19 .How beautifully you played.#usmanghani was so pleasing to watch#AFGvsAUS— Manisha Karan (@ManishaKaran1) November 4, 2022
True fighter!
What a player, what a warrior! Respect for @rashidkhan_19 #AUSvsAFG— Nongsha Angom (@NongshaAngom) November 4, 2022
Would have finished things in style but better luck next time!
What a piece of cricket— Mubeen ul haq (@Whoismubeen) November 4, 2022
Rashid khan superb batting #AUSvsAFG
SL be lik: Merako wapus ghar jaana padegaaa..
Btw WHAT.A.MATCH!!!!!— Aamir Shafique🕊 (@2001Shafique) November 4, 2022
Rashid Khan you Unstoppable 🔥🙌🏼....
Sri Lanka officially Eliminated from 2022 #T20WorldCup 🤢🤢
It was real scare till the last ball for Australia!
Afghanistan has made sure even if australia has won they can't reach semi... #AUSvsAFG— Sourav Roy (@roy183sourav) November 4, 2022
Very tough fight!🔥🔥
Afghanistan gave Australia a real scare. What a game, excellent batting by Rashid Khan. Afghanistan lost by just 4 runs, and won a billion hearts.— Rohan Pramod Manoor 🇮🇳 (@rohanmanoor) November 4, 2022
Now either Australia or England will make it to the semifinals. England lose tomorrow & Australia into the semis.#T20WorldCup
Big players have big endings!
WHAT A GAME FROM @ACBofficials #AFGvsAUS— Dilbag Koundal ਦਿਲਬਾਗ ਕੌਂਡਲ 🇮🇳 (@dilbag_koundal) November 4, 2022
WOW... WOW You are Beauty - @rashidkhan_19
NAINBITINGGGGGG!!! #AUSvsAFG #AUSvAFG
AUS 168/8 (20)
AFG 164/7 (20)
Australia won by ONLY 4 runs
Rashid Khan 48 in 23 - Highest score in T20Is for #RashidKhan pic.twitter.com/K9i9w4nOVL
That breathe out moment!
Australia won by 4 runs.— Naman Thakur (@NaMAn01724075) November 4, 2022
Well fought Afghanistan 👏#AFGvsAUS #T20WorldCup
Always! <3
Australia won the match but Afghanistan won hearts. #T20WorldCup2022 #AUSvsAFG— Shubham Tiwari (@tiwarishubh31) November 4, 2022
God is not good all the time!
Afghanistan gave a scare to Australia. With a bit of luck Afghanistan could have won the match— Rajeev Narayan 🇮🇳 (@NaarayanRajiev) November 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.