ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan's valiant knock in vain as Afghanistan endure 4-run defeat to Australia

Rashid Khan played a valiant knock for Afg vs Aus.

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Yesterday at 5:32 PM

Glenn Maxwell's resurgence in Australia's crucial T20 World Cup against Afghanistan paid off for his side as they defeated Afghanistan by four runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Riding on Maxwell's blitz, Australia posted 168/8 batting first and then restricted Afghanistan to 164/7.

Rashid Khan’s unbeaten 23-ball 48 was not enough for Afghanistan as they finished the T20 World Cup without a solitary win following their four-run defeat against Australia on Friday at Adelaide Oval. Chasing 169, Afghanistan closed on 164/7, ending at the bottom of Group 1. Rahmatullah Gurbaz (30 off 17 balls), Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib (39 off 23 balls) starred with the bat as well, but they all went in vain. For Australia, Adam Zampa impressed the most, taking 2-22.

Earlier in the match, Glenn Maxwell showed glimpses of his best, scoring an unbeaten 54 off 32 balls in Australia’s 168/8 after they were asked to bat. However, due to disciplined death bowling, led by Naveen-ul-Haq (3-21), restricted Australia to a sub-par total. Mitchell Marsh (45 off 30 balls) chipped in with handy contributions as well, so did Marcus Stoinis (25 off 21 balls) to recover their side from 54/3.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have also been eliminated from the tournament with Australia’s victory.

Rockets from Rashid pockets out there!

True fighter!

Would have finished things in style but better luck next time!

SL be lik: Merako wapus ghar jaana padegaaa..

It was real scare till the last ball for Australia!

Very tough fight!🔥🔥

Big players have big endings!

That breathe out moment!

Always! <3

God is not good all the time!

