ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Naveen-ul-Haq inflicting cold-blooded run-out amidst ‘Mankad’ chaos in non-Mankad way

Yesterday at 3:45 PM
Ever since Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean at non-striker's end in September, the chatter around the manner of the dismissal is not over yet. When Naveen-ul-Haq stopped just before releasing the ball to Glenn Maxwell, the chatter began to emerge again, but it only took a little time to stop it.
Despite enjoying significant success in the franchise leagues worldwide, Naveen-ul-Haq was ignored from Afghanistan’s playing XI in their first four matches at the T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old finally got his game time against Australia on Friday at Adelaide Oval, and there, he reminded the selectors why he should have been brought into the mix earlier.
By returning figures of 4-0-21-3, Naveen helped Afghanistan to restrict the Aussies to 168/8. He also inflicted a run-out at the non-strikers’ end while bowling the 19th over, which, considering the then circumstances, attracted a lot of viewers.
While bowling the last ball of the 19th over, Naveen stopped running just before releasing the delivery, triggering Glenn Maxwell to think the Afghanistan pacer intentionally wanted to run out Kane Richardson, who was at the non-strikers’ end at that point. The home crowd also looked at it as an attempt at run out and booed the bowler for it. However, Naveen told Richardson that he only missed his run-up, and that’s why, he had to stop. But Maxwell did not like what Naveen did, and just when the latter was about to bowl the last delivery, he pulled out from the crease, telling the bowler he is not ready yet.
Naveen had a smile on his face afterward, and then again went back to his mark to bowl the last ball of the over. He bowled a fullish ball outside off stump, which Maxwell played straight to him. Richardson, however, was already out of the crease, hoping to take a single to keep Maxwell on strike. But Naveen, immediately after grabbing the ball, hit it straight at the stumps, and Richardson was well short of the crease. Despite plenty of things happening around him, Naveen kept his calm and went on to celebrate the wicket with his teammates
Favour in terms of Naveen in the end!
November 4, 2022
Brilliant bowler!
Naveen-ul Haq 4-0-21-3 and 1 brilliant runout. What a spell!— Adhi (@adithya243) November 4, 2022
Take a bow!
Dot ball runout off your own bowling is as good as it gets in T20.— jttu ✌️ (@time_taken_up) November 4, 2022
You gotta question their management!
why was'nt naveen ul haq playing all the matches for afg— Animesh swet (@JhaMiccu) November 4, 2022
Yes! Bow to him!
King Naveen ul Haq exists— Noman Bin Basheer (@NomanBinBasheer) November 4, 2022
Really??
Naveen ul Haq really said "fuck around, find out" to Maxwell 😂— casemiro fan (@ICT_Stan) November 4, 2022
Proved it!
Not doubt Afghanistan bowl really well,the target in the start was getting to hit 200 but their comeback in bowling was 😍🤩 Specially Naveen ul Haq ,Rashid khan And fazalhaq Farooqi🇦🇫🇦🇫— Farhat ullah Khan (@Farhat__khan_) November 4, 2022
What a spell by this lad! Appreciate it.🤩
Naveen ul Haq setting the adelaide oval on fire 🔥🔥🔥#T20WorldCup2022 #T20worldcup22 #T20WorldCup #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/1PAbRWKeVI— Mohan (@I_Mohan_GR) November 4, 2022
Wish more to go ahead!
Naveen ul Haq 🥰🔥🔥🔥🔥— Hassib🇦🇫Haidar🇺🇦 (@hassib_haidar) November 4, 2022
21/3 in 4 overs @imnaveenulhaq
Bowled well bro
More success in future bro #AUSvAFG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/so2aaIPyGu
Champ!
So so so proud of Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi 👑👑#AUSvAFG— Marwa (@Supernormal19) November 4, 2022
