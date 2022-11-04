ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to right-handed David Warner getting outfoxed by Naveen-ul-Haq’s trickery

Yesterday at 2:37 PM
In T20s, where batters dominate the bowlers more often than not, spectators get amazed when they see bowlers using their skill set to get the better of the batters. Although David Warner is considered one of the finest batters in the format, he too was bamboozled by Naveen-ul-Haq’s trap.
Australia came out with all guns blazing against Afghanistan on Friday at the Adelaide Oval, where they are well aware of the fact that only a big-margin victory would help them progress to the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup without worrying about the other fixtures. The defending champions raced to 49/1 in five overs, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh still in the middle. But then they collapsed a little, starting with Warner’s dismissal.
Warner, who has not registered a single significant score in the tournament so far, seemed dangerous in the middle, batting on 25 off 17 balls. He was showing urgency on the field as well while running. But then in the sixth over, Afghanistan set a trap for the 36-year-old. Naveen-ul-Haq told Mohammad Nabi he would like both the fielders who were allowed to be outside the 30-yard-circle to remain in the leg side.
The fielding formation triggered Warner to bring out the switch hit. However, Naveen-ul-Haq, considered to be one of the specialists in the format due to his overall success in the franchise leagues, had other plans. The Afghan pacer bowled a slower off-cutter which was pitched at a good length. The ball only clocked 100 kph, which Warner had no idea how to time at all, resulting in his being cleaned up by it.
Following the dismissal, Naveen stared at Warner for some, potentially thinking that it was perfectly planned by him to dismiss the Aussie opener.
When he's not in the mood!
November 4, 2022
Not proper one to swtch hit!
That David Warner wicket was a shocker. #AUSvAFG #T20WC2022— Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) November 4, 2022
Given his wicket himself!
What did David Warner just do!— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) November 4, 2022
He turned into a right hand batter and got deceived by Naveen's delivery which knocked his stump!
Threw his wicket on a day when Australia needed him the most!
Aus are 50/2#AUSvAFG#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/safKKwCgz5
May be!
Warner throwed his wicket . Should hve given strike to marsh. Easy 20 runs missed in this over— Shyam (@hessonout) November 4, 2022
Lucky Afghanistans!
Warner gifted his wicket #ausvsafg #T20WC— Harish Kumar Matlapudi (@MatlapudiHarish) November 4, 2022
Hahahaha! LOL xD xD
David Warner after that out pic.twitter.com/x8x7wr3RyR— Faisal (@salman6647) November 4, 2022
Well at this age wish same!
It’s always great to watch Warner and Smith getting out so soon #T20WorldCup— Ken Hawkins (@BlytheMatters) November 4, 2022
Really? What level cricket are you playing rn?
I'd retire on the spot if I were to go out like Warner— Sanket Deshmukh (@im_s4nket) November 4, 2022
David Warner for you!
#AUSvsAFG— A📖 (@inevitable__31) November 4, 2022
When no one is able to get him out,
David Warner: pic.twitter.com/FYEdw13sXS
Because not everyone can be warner!
Imagine an Indian or Srilankan got out lyk Warner. They’ll be trolled and memed so much😅 #AUSvsAFG #AFGvAUS #T20WC2022— Malik03 (@hilmy_midhlaj) November 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.