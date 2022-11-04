 user tracker image

More Options

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to right-handed David Warner getting outfoxed by Naveen-ul-Haq’s trickery

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed David Warner with a superb slower delivery

(Twitter)

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to right-handed David Warner getting outfoxed by Naveen-ul-Haq’s trickery

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Yesterday at 2:37 PM

In T20s, where batters dominate the bowlers more often than not, spectators get amazed when they see bowlers using their skill set to get the better of the batters. Although David Warner is considered one of the finest batters in the format, he too was bamboozled by Naveen-ul-Haq’s trap.

Australia came out with all guns blazing against Afghanistan on Friday at the Adelaide Oval, where they are well aware of the fact that only a big-margin victory would help them progress to the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup without worrying about the other fixtures. The defending champions raced to 49/1 in five overs, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh still in the middle. But then they collapsed a little, starting with Warner’s dismissal.

Warner, who has not registered a single significant score in the tournament so far, seemed dangerous in the middle, batting on 25 off 17 balls. He was showing urgency on the field as well while running. But then in the sixth over, Afghanistan set a trap for the 36-year-old. Naveen-ul-Haq told Mohammad Nabi he would like both the fielders who were allowed to be outside the 30-yard-circle to remain in the leg side. 

The fielding formation triggered Warner to bring out the switch hit. However, Naveen-ul-Haq, considered to be one of the specialists in the format due to his overall success in the franchise leagues, had other plans. The Afghan pacer bowled a slower off-cutter which was pitched at a good length. The ball only clocked 100 kph, which Warner had no idea how to time at all, resulting in his being cleaned up by it. 

Following the dismissal, Naveen stared at Warner for some, potentially thinking that it was perfectly planned by him to dismiss the Aussie opener.

When he's not in the mood!

Not proper one to swtch hit!

Given his wicket himself!

May be!

Lucky Afghanistans!

Hahahaha! LOL xD xD

Well at this age wish same!

Really? What level cricket are you playing rn?

David Warner for you!

Because not everyone can be warner!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down