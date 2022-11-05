ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as England knock out Australia by beating Sri Lanka with four wickets

Yesterday at 5:05 PM
England have knocked out hosts and defending champions Australia out of the T20 World Cup with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Sydney. However, despite chasing a paltry target of 142, they struggled to go past the finishing line before they eventually got the job done in the final over.
Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka failed to capitalise on their aggressive start after opting to bat, managing a below-par 141/8. Pathum Nissanka hit 67 off 45 balls, with five sixes and two fours, but received little support from his teammates. Mark Wood was the pick of the English bowler, taking 3-26 while Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Adil Rashid had a wicket each.
Made it to semis
November 5, 2022
Stokesy
Not quite Stokesy but close enough to just give the unfortunate Aussies some hope. Excellent 🤣 #ENGvSL https://t.co/JeN3XYlsNU— Harvey Waywell (@wellway27) November 5, 2022
New champion
So its confirmed that there will be a new T20 world cup champion this year. #T20WorldCup #ENGvSL— Yash (@yash_sa) November 5, 2022
Congrats
congratulations new zealand and england for qualifying into semi final!#T20WC2022 #NZvIRE #ENGvSL #T20Iworldcup2022— Hun Rose (@koalaa_pie03) November 5, 2022
Master plan
Perhaps it was a master plan to get the Assies' hopes up but it didn't do my nerves any good. Made a meal of that. @bbctms #ENGvSL #ICCT20WorldCup— Ralph Rimmer (@razorr69) November 5, 2022
Never doubt
Never in doubt 😂 #ENGvSL— Mark Bentley (@markbentley111) November 5, 2022
Gem
Man this @benstokes38 is a gem.. a true match winner. Hard as a rock under pressure. #ENGvSL— MUHAMMAD REHAN KHAN (@rehan05) November 5, 2022
Aussies fact
Australia couldn't even qualify for the airport 😉#ENGvSL— Jag Desh (@JagDesh54) November 5, 2022
Road to finals
Good win for England against Sri Lanka. Nice for Stokesy to get some time in the middle, no better man to handle the pressure than him with the bat.— James Chan (@JamesChuChan) November 5, 2022
Onto the semi-finals!! #ENGvSL #T20Worldcup
Knocked out!
So, the host Australia is officially knocked out from the rest of the tournament. #ENGvSL— ᵂ ᴬ ᴴ ᴱ ᴱ ᴰ ᴬ ᶠ ᴿ ᴵ ᴰ ᴵ (@waheedullah809) November 5, 2022
