ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as England knock out Australia by beating Sri Lanka with four wickets

Ben Stokes starred with the bat for England versus Sri Lanka.

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Yesterday at 5:05 PM

England have knocked out hosts and defending champions Australia out of the T20 World Cup with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Sydney. However, despite chasing a paltry target of 142, they struggled to go past the finishing line before they eventually got the job done in the final over.

England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets on Friday to finish as the second-ranked team in Group 1 at the T20 World Cup in Australia. In the process, they ensured their place in the semi-finals alongside group leaders New Zealand as they chased down a small target of 142 with two balls to spare. Ben Stokes remained till the end to take them home while the others, except Alex Hales (47 off 30 balls) and Jos Buttler (28 off 23 balls) failed to live up to the expectations.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka failed to capitalise on their aggressive start after opting to bat, managing a below-par 141/8. Pathum Nissanka hit 67 off 45 balls, with five sixes and two fours, but received little support from his teammates. Mark Wood was the pick of the English bowler, taking 3-26 while Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Adil Rashid had a wicket each.

