ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as England knock out Australia by beating Sri Lanka with four wickets

England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets on Friday to finish as the second-ranked team in Group 1 at the T20 World Cup in Australia. In the process, they ensured their place in the semi-finals alongside group leaders New Zealand as they chased down a small target of 142 with two balls to spare. Ben Stokes remained till the end to take them home while the others, except Alex Hales (47 off 30 balls) and Jos Buttler (28 off 23 balls) failed to live up to the expectations.