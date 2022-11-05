ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to wounded Pathum Nissanka after mid-pitch collision while attempting cheeky single

During the ninth over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Charith Asalanka, batting on three off four balls, cut Moeen Ali to backward point to run a quick single. However, the two batters run into each other, resulting in produce an accidental collision. Had Chris Woakes’ throw was perfect to Moeen at the non-strikers’ end, Asalanka would have returned to the pavilion. But yet, it was Nissanka who was damaged the most, as the collision led him to get injured. The physio came quickly to the ground to check him and after some treatment, the Sri Lankan batter stood up to carry on.