ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to wounded Pathum Nissanka after mid-pitch collision while attempting cheeky single

Pathum Nissanka scored a fifty against England

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:40 PM

Cricket fields often produce unfortunate incidents, and sometimes players get hurt while attempting something clever. Sri Lanka’s Mr. dependable Pathum Nissanka, however, was at the non-strikers end when Charith Asalanka called for a quick single, only to knock out the former after a collision.

England’s must-win game against Sri Lanka for their bid to qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup did not get off to an ideal start, courtesy of Pathum Nissanka’s superb batting display. After opting to bat, Nissanka reached 44 off 26 balls at the end of nine overs, and riding on that, Sri Lanka raced to 75/2 at that point. But then the Sri Lankan opener endured a nasty blow, but not by the English bowlers.

During the ninth over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Charith Asalanka, batting on three off four balls, cut Moeen Ali to backward point to run a quick single. However, the two batters run into each other, resulting in produce an accidental collision. Had Chris Woakes’ throw was perfect to Moeen at the non-strikers’ end, Asalanka would have returned to the pavilion. But yet, it was Nissanka who was damaged the most, as the collision led him to get injured. The physio came quickly to the ground to check him and after some treatment, the Sri Lankan batter stood up to carry on.

