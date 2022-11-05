ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to wounded Pathum Nissanka after mid-pitch collision while attempting cheeky single

Today at 2:40 PM
Cricket fields often produce unfortunate incidents, and sometimes players get hurt while attempting something clever. Sri Lanka’s Mr. dependable Pathum Nissanka, however, was at the non-strikers end when Charith Asalanka called for a quick single, only to knock out the former after a collision.
England’s must-win game against Sri Lanka for their bid to qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup did not get off to an ideal start, courtesy of Pathum Nissanka’s superb batting display. After opting to bat, Nissanka reached 44 off 26 balls at the end of nine overs, and riding on that, Sri Lanka raced to 75/2 at that point. But then the Sri Lankan opener endured a nasty blow, but not by the English bowlers.
During the ninth over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Charith Asalanka, batting on three off four balls, cut Moeen Ali to backward point to run a quick single. However, the two batters run into each other, resulting in produce an accidental collision. Had Chris Woakes’ throw was perfect to Moeen at the non-strikers’ end, Asalanka would have returned to the pavilion. But yet, it was Nissanka who was damaged the most, as the collision led him to get injured. The physio came quickly to the ground to check him and after some treatment, the Sri Lankan batter stood up to carry on.
Oh that hurts!
November 5, 2022
That was nasty
Fuck! They ran into each other. 🤦♂️ Nissanka is in pain now 😐— 🇱🇰✊🏽 The Lucky One ✊🏽🇱🇰 (@lakshithadasan3) November 5, 2022
Whats going on!
Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka hit each other & fell off while running between the wickets and England (Ben Stokes was the fielder)trying to run the batsman out.— Toss Time (@TossTime2) November 5, 2022
Spirit of the game? @CricCrazyJohns @ashwinravi99 @Ponty100mph @gradecricketer @StarSportsTamil
Calm down
minnows like srilanka can't hold their nerves.. they always commit something stupidity like collision and get insured or runout.. #ENGvSL #ENGvsSL— MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@itsMishra__) November 5, 2022
Semis race!
One of these nations in pole position to qualify for semis is gonna slip up, I'm not saying its England, but one of them #T20worldcup #ENGvsSL #srlveng— leg_stump_yorker (@LegStumpYorker) November 5, 2022
Messing up
moeen ali 🤝 messing up runouts— ّ (@urstruIysunny) November 5, 2022
Irony
Found it strange to have 2 Aussie umpires also, when Australia need Sri Lanka win— Daniel Castle (@RonnLennon) November 5, 2022
Tensed up
Much better from England reeling this back Sri Lanka not scoring anything like they did at the start of the innings #ENGvSL— CryptoMoonShot (@metaverse899) November 5, 2022
Want that way
For the first time in my life I want Sri Lanka to lose. I can’t bear the thought of Australia going to the Semis. Just need England to win. #T20WorldCup2022— YI (@Yothik1563) November 5, 2022
Impact made
Well played Nissanka... what sri lanka expect from opening role is what exactly you did today ... less dot balls and impact batting ... kudos..— Dulith Kasun (@DulithK) November 5, 2022
