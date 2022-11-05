Twitter reacts after star-studded Mumbai avoid ‘choking’ in SMAT final against Himachal Pradesh

Considering the fact that Mumbai required 23 off 12 balls in such a low-scoring game, Himachal Pradesh was considered favourites at that point. But then their skipper Rishi Dhawan made a huge mistake, asking Kanwar Abhinay to bowl the penultimate over instead of bringing in himself. They paid the price as Abhinay conceded 17 runs off the over to reduce the equation to six off the final six balls. Dhawan tried, conceding two runs off the first ball, followed by a dot. But it was too little to defend before Kotian’s six over the deep fine leg led them to register their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.