ICC World T20 | Danushka Gunathilaka arrested over alleged sexual assault in Sydney

In the recent turn of events, Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with alleged sexual assault and was arrested in Sydney. The Sri Lankan cricketer was picked up by the police from the team hotel on Sunday Morning with reports of a 29-year-old woman being sexually assaulted by him.
After sustaining a hamstring injury in the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Danushka Gunathilaka has received another blow to his career after being charged with alleged sexual assault in Sydney. The batter was arrested from the team hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gunathilaka has been charged with sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman at a residence in Rose Bay earlier this week.
"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday,” a New South Wales police statement said.
"Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1 am today (Sunday 6 November 2022). He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL [audio visual links] today."
Gunathilaka was ruled out of the T20 World Cup during the first round with a hamstring injury and was replaced in the squad but stayed with them in Australia.
