ICC World T20 | Twitter claims cheating after Shakib Al Hasan's controversial LBW dismissal

Technology was brought into the game of cricket to improve the accuracy of decisions but it has also been a hotbed of controversial decisions by third umpires. One such decision was handed out in the ongoing T20 World Cup when Shakib Al Hasan was ruled LBW overlooking the spike on Ultra Edge.
With the Netherlands’ win over South Africa in their final group game, the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh became the virtual quarter final. The Pakistani bowlers did not allow Bangladesh to free their arms and were able to get rid of the dangerous Shakib Al Hasan on duck. Shakib was dismissed via LBW on the first ball he faced but his wicket was engulfed in the controversy caused by the third umpire.
Shadab Khan was bowling 11th over of the innings and Shakib entered the crease on the fifth ball. The batter danced down the track to start with an aggressive shot but missed the line of the ball as tossed-up delivery from Shadab dipped on him. The ball hit his boot and the fielding team appealed in unison for the wicket. Umpire took a little time to raise his finger but ruled the batter LBW eventually.
Shakib went for the review straightaway claiming he had edged the ball. The third umpire checked the slow motion replay on Ultra Edge and it showed a clear spike as the ball passed near the ball. Many thought that it is an indicator of a clear edge but the TV umpire claimed that the spike occurred before the ball reached the bat. Considering that the batter has not edged the ball, the TV umpire checked ball tracking and stayed with the decision given by the umpire on the field.
The controversial decision caused a lot of reaction and the fans claimed 'cheating' for Shakib Al Hasan’s dismissal on Twitter.
Bat hitting the ground??— antony britto (@dostoyevskied) November 6, 2022
It's clearly not out. #ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/TdDiiHguX1
#PAKvsBAN— Troll cricket (@cricket_trol) November 6, 2022
#ShakibAlHasan
Clearly not out but lagta hai aaj pcb ne umpire pe kharcha kar diya hai !#T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/BfcinRyGPZ
#ShakibAlHasan— M Sai Giridhar (@SaiGiridhar14) November 6, 2022
Pakistan Always a Cheap and Cheater Country pic.twitter.com/Y3AJUfpSVn
Agr India hoti to ab tak Pakistan ne ICC = BCCI KA Ra₹di Rona shuru kr dena tha, Most brainless people they are.#ShakibAlHasan #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/9KiqT5QnX8— Kohlistaan (@Pantastics) November 6, 2022
This is blatant cheating man. How on earth have we allowed this to happen #PAKvsBAN #ShakibAlHasan— ParteekNotPrateek (@randomcricfacts) November 6, 2022
What is that decision?? 😳😳.. There was a gap between bat and the pitch.. These pakistanis speak about cheating 🤣🤣🤣🤣#PAKvsBAN #ShakibAlHasan— Axar (@IndianFanBoy7) November 6, 2022
So Pakistan took loan for this?— NeeVaaThalaiva (@maheshs80362207) November 6, 2022
#ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/gufKKQ2uJF
Pakistan are playing with 13 members in today match 🤣🤣😡😡— HITESH CHAUDHARY (@Modijivi) November 6, 2022
Third umpire with pakistan #ShakibAlHasan #T20WorldCup #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/lFs8u49EBJ
#CricketTwitter, was that out or not-out?— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) November 6, 2022
Another controversial DRS decision in the #T20WorldCup.#ShakibAlHasan #PakvsBAN pic.twitter.com/oiSZkpBHvN
#ShakibAlHasan #banvspak— pk Bishnoi 🇮🇳 (@pksigar) November 6, 2022
Cheater Pakistan pic.twitter.com/4NHqQskPgI
Most controversial decision of this worldcup #ShakibAlHasan how can umpire decide no bat involved shame on you #ICC— Nation First..... (@sandy_228) November 6, 2022
If Pakistan had even an iota of shame, they would have called back #ShakibAlHasan#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/Ej94oNeBjo— Mr. Nobody (@mister_nobody__) November 6, 2022
Shadow of bat clearly shows it didn't touch the ground. There the sound was clearly from bat & ball. Well done #icc #INDvPAK— Nation first 🥇 (@nationfirst1950) November 6, 2022
Confirmed #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/JAPyuvo1Mk
How is that still an LBW after reviewing 😱#ShakibAlHasan #BadDecision#T20WorldCup #Bangladesh vs #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Omk3B6pwkS— Sanjay S Prakash (@Sanjay_SPrakash) November 6, 2022
#Cheating #ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsBAN— 𝗦𝗔𝗠¹⁷🇦🇷 (@Vitamin_is_back) November 6, 2022
Pakistan don't have that much money to buy umpires!!
So they have use this method ~ pic.twitter.com/rW2qiCihcN
Clear gap between bat and ground and a clear clear edge...— Harsh Chhabra (@HarshCh60532774) November 6, 2022
What horrible umpiring...
All this cheating just make pak reach semis..
Just Imagine if it was india in place of pak..
How much these paki fans and analyst would have cried.
Poor @ICC#ShakibAlHasan#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/6VGi4tE2vy
This is indeed a great step! @ICC employing blind, deaf and mute umpires in this World Cup. 👏👏— Ashvattha 🌳 (@rockhearted_) November 6, 2022
We need more of them. #PAKvBAN #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/P1GauZtOMO
3rd Umpire while reviewing the LBW decision !#ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/oz9bimlB2z— TauTumhare🏹🚜 (@TauTumhare) November 6, 2022
