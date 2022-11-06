ICC World T20 | Twitter claims cheating after Shakib Al Hasan's controversial LBW dismissal

Shakib went for the review straightaway claiming he had edged the ball. The third umpire checked the slow motion replay on Ultra Edge and it showed a clear spike as the ball passed near the ball. Many thought that it is an indicator of a clear edge but the TV umpire claimed that the spike occurred before the ball reached the bat. Considering that the batter has not edged the ball, the TV umpire checked ball tracking and stayed with the decision given by the umpire on the field.