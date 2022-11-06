 user tracker image

More Options

ICC World T20 | Twitter claims cheating after Shakib Al Hasan's controversial LBW dismissal

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Shakib Al Hasan was involved in a controversial LBW decision

(ICC)

ICC World T20 | Twitter claims cheating after Shakib Al Hasan's controversial LBW dismissal

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:04 AM

Technology was brought into the game of cricket to improve the accuracy of decisions but it has also been a hotbed of controversial decisions by third umpires. One such decision was handed out in the ongoing T20 World Cup when Shakib Al Hasan was ruled LBW overlooking the spike on Ultra Edge.

With the Netherlands’ win over South Africa in their final group game, the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh became the virtual quarter final. The Pakistani bowlers did not allow Bangladesh to free their arms and were able to get rid of the dangerous Shakib Al Hasan on duck. Shakib was dismissed via LBW on the first ball he faced but his wicket was engulfed in the controversy caused by the third umpire. 

Shadab Khan was bowling 11th over of the innings and Shakib entered the crease on the fifth ball. The batter danced down the track to start with an aggressive shot but missed the line of the ball as tossed-up delivery from Shadab dipped on him. The ball hit his boot and the fielding team appealed in unison for the wicket. Umpire took a little time to raise his finger but ruled the batter LBW eventually. 

Shakib went for the review straightaway claiming he had edged the ball. The third umpire checked the slow motion replay on Ultra Edge and it showed a clear spike as the ball passed near the ball. Many thought that it is an indicator of a clear edge but the TV umpire claimed that the spike occurred before the ball reached the bat. Considering that the batter has not edged the ball, the TV umpire checked ball tracking and stayed with the decision given by the umpire on the field. 

The controversial decision caused a lot of reaction and the fans claimed 'cheating' for Shakib Al Hasan’s dismissal on Twitter. 

Wait. What?

Shocking

Unbelievable

It's crystal clear

Cheating

Cheap 

So true

Only god knows

What was that?

You got it right!

Playing 13

 

Controversial!!

 

Cheater

 

This is massive

 

No shame

 

Well done

 

Unreal

 

LOL

 

Horrible!

 

Blind umpires

 

lol

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down