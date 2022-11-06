ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as flying Ryan Burl dismisses ‘idol’ Rishabh Pant by taking sensational ‘crocodile’ catch

In an interview with the Times of India, Burl remarked that he takes a lot of inspiration from Pant for their alike batting approach in T20s. On Sunday, the Zimbabwean stunned his idol in the 14th over when Pant, batting on three off five balls, went down on his knee for a slog sweep. The ball was travelling wide of long-on, but Burl made sure it would not go any further. The Zimbabwean sprinted to his left, and threw himself to grab in his signature ‘crocodile’ catching technique. He completed the catch with perfection and for the technique and the timing, he was lauded by Twitterati.