ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as flying Ryan Burl dismisses ‘idol’ Rishabh Pant by taking sensational ‘crocodile’ catch

Ryan Burl pulled off a sensational effort while fielding against India.

(Cricket Australia)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:11 PM

Players even take inspiration from the opposition if their playing styles are similar but it becomes more special when one impresses his ‘idol’ right in front of him. Ryan Burl, who idolises Rishabh Pant, made sure the latter’s stay wouldn't last long by taking an incredible catch at the MCG.

Rishabh Pant was on a mission to make an impact at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 match at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pant returned to the mix in place of Dinesh Karthik, who failed to contribute anything substantial in the first four matches. However, the swashbuckling Indian wicket-keeper did not manage to do any damage to the opposition, courtesy of an acrobatic fielding effort from Ryan Burl.

In an interview with the Times of India, Burl remarked that he takes a lot of inspiration from Pant for their alike batting approach in T20s. On Sunday, the Zimbabwean stunned his idol in the 14th over when Pant, batting on three off five balls, went down on his knee for a slog sweep. The ball was travelling wide of long-on, but Burl made sure it would not go any further. The Zimbabwean sprinted to his left, and threw himself to grab in his signature ‘crocodile’ catching technique. He completed the catch with perfection and for the technique and the timing, he was lauded by Twitterati.

