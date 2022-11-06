ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as India blaze past Zimbabwe by 71 runs, to meet England in semis

Suryakumar Yadav did the most damage for the Men in Blue, hitting an unbeaten 25-ball 61 with six fours and four sixes, as it helped India to plunder 79 runs off the final five overs. Zimbabwe, in response, were never really in the chase, Sikandar Raza (34 off 24 balls) and Ryan Burl (35 off 22 balls) tried but received little support to stage a valiant fight. All six Indian bowlers took at least a wicket, with Hardik Pandya returning the best figures of 3/16.