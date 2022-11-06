ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as India blaze past Zimbabwe by 71 runs, to meet England in semis

Yesterday at 5:13 PM
Suryakumar Yadav’s fiery 25-ball 61*, followed by a clinical bowling performance, powered India to a 71-run win over Zimbabwe on Sunday at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Following the victory, India finished at the top of Group 2, and set to face England in the second semi-final.
India were too hot to handle for Zimbabwe on Sunday at the MCG in the final Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup. The Craig Ervine-led side could only muster 115 before being bowled out in 17.2 overs after coming to chase a challenging target of 187.
Suryakumar Yadav did the most damage for the Men in Blue, hitting an unbeaten 25-ball 61 with six fours and four sixes, as it helped India to plunder 79 runs off the final five overs. Zimbabwe, in response, were never really in the chase, Sikandar Raza (34 off 24 balls) and Ryan Burl (35 off 22 balls) tried but received little support to stage a valiant fight. All six Indian bowlers took at least a wicket, with Hardik Pandya returning the best figures of 3/16.
Earlier in the game, KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring 51 off 35 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Virat Kohli (26 off 25 balls) and Hardik Pandya (18 off 18 balls) but failed to convert into anything substantial. Sean Williams was the pick of the Zimbabwean bowler, taking two crucial wickets of Kohli and Pant before Suryakumar’s carnage turned the tide and took the game away.
India will now go up against England on November 10 at Adelaide Oval in the second semi-final of the tournament.
