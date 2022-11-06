ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as 'innovative' Scott Edwards makes mockery of South African field setup

Last Sunday at 7:33 AM
With the drastically rising demand to score runs at a rapid pace in the T20, batters often come up with innovative strokes to pierce gaps. Netherlands’ Scott Edwards played reverse scoop to tackle the pace of Kagiso Rabada twice exploring the advantage of the third man not fielding in the deep.
Surpassing the expectations of many, the Netherlands are performing well in the game against South Africa posting a total of 158/4 in the first innings. The team got off to a good start but there was a slight dip in the scoring rate in the middle overs. However, Scott Edwards came up with an innovative shot to explore the vacant space behind the short third man.
Kagiso Rabada came to bowl in the penultimate over and Edwards was facing the third delivery of the over. The third man was fielding in the 30-yard circle and Rabada bowled a good length delivery. Edwards switched his stance as soon as the ball was released and played a reverse scoop hitting the ball over the short third man’s head. The stroke awarded four runs to the batter and so he used the field setup to his advantage.
The batter then topped it off with a similar shot on the next ball. However, this time the shot was more difficult to execute as the ball was directed toward his body. Yet, Edwards managed to clear the same fielder and gather four more runs.Rabada was already having a bad day in the field and two consecutive strikes from Edwards’ rubbed salt on his wounds.
Twitter reacted to the incident and expressed themselves over Kagiso Rabada being expensive in the game.
November 6, 2022
Rabada has lost a yard of pace. And he doesn't have that buffer now in T20 cricket.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) November 6, 2022
Rabada seems to be totally out of his rhythm— JessePinkman💲👹 (@NamanShah2607) November 6, 2022
He has been awful in this World Cup#SAvNED
Rabada is trying so hard to make sure we not going to the semi finals😪#SAvNED— Thato (@geo_thato) November 6, 2022
Besides Nortje - who was brilliant - the rest of this SA bowling has been Flat and Rabada very worryingly is bowling poorly. Dutch scored 31 off the last 2 overs. SA need 159 to win and make semifinal. Dutch will fancy themselves with their attack.— stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 6, 2022
Rabada is so shit ffs https://t.co/O7AIyvvWrE— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 6, 2022
Rabada pit gaya #PAKvsBAN— Sadaf Zaman (@somethingies) November 6, 2022
Nortje has been a different class today 👏🏽. Rabada has proper struggled 🥴 #SAvsNED #T20WorldCup2022— Aash (@AashH04) November 6, 2022
Rabada playing for PSL contract. concedes 16 runs in the penultimate over #savsned— LastOver BeforeDrinks (@LastoverB) November 6, 2022
