ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as South Africa 'choke' yet again in Super 12 with 13-run defeat against Netherlands

Defending the total, the Netherlands’ bowling unit looked determined to orchestrate a win. They were in a strong position with the need of 48 runs from the last five overs on a loss of just four wickets. Also, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen playing at the crease raised the probability of their victory quite high. However, it was a complete turnaround after that as the innings collapsed in the urgency to steer the run rate. Brandon Glover came to bowl the 16th over and it turned out to be a game-changing event with the dismissal of David Miller and Wayne Parnell. Klaasen was also dismissed in the 18th over and South Africa choked on a sure shot win resulting in a massive upset.