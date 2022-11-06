 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as South Africa 'choke' yet again in Super 12 with 13-run defeat against Netherlands

no photo
The Netherlands knocked out South Africa with a upset in the Super 12 stage

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:24 AM

The T20 World Cup 2022 has witnessed an impressive performance from minnows in the Super 12 stage but none was as shocking as the Netherlands beating South Africa by 13 runs. Brandon Glover was the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands taking three wickets while Fred Klaasen dismissed a couple.

The ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup has been one of the most exciting tournaments considering the performance displayed by minnows against elite teams and the Netherlands made the list special with one of their most remarkable wins. The Netherlands signed off the tournament with one of the most memorable upsets in the history of the T20 World Cup knocking out South Africa with a 13-run victory. 

Batting first, the Netherlands posted a total of 158/4 courtesy of a solid opening stand and acceleration of scoring rate by the duo of Tom Cooper and Colin Ackermann in the middle order. Cooper smashed 35 runs from 19 balls while Ackermann played a knock of unbeaten 41 runs from 26 balls. 

Defending the total, the Netherlands’ bowling unit looked determined to orchestrate a win. They were in a strong position with the need of 48 runs from the last five overs on a loss of just four wickets. Also, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen playing at the crease raised the probability of their victory quite high. However, it was a complete turnaround after that as the innings collapsed in the urgency to steer the run rate. Brandon Glover came to bowl the 16th over and it turned out to be a game-changing event with the dismissal of David Miller and Wayne Parnell. Klaasen was also dismissed in the 18th over and South Africa choked on a sure shot win resulting in a massive upset.  

Brandon Glover scalped three wickets while Fred Klassen and Bas de Leede chipped in with a couple of wickets. South Africa eventually ended up on 145/8 and were knocked out of the tournament with the shocking defeat. 

Just wow!

Surely not

They choked again

Yup, they should do it

Fans can't handle 

Miracle

The curse

It is something else

Why, god why?

Just wow!

