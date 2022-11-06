ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan reach semi-final beating Bangladesh by five wickets

After the Netherlands’ massive victory over South Africa earlier on Sunday, Pakistan confirmed their place in the semi-finals by beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 fixture at the Adelaide Oval. They restricted the Tigers to 127/8 batting first, thanks to a clinical bowling display by the Men in Green. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, taking four wickets for 22 while Shadab Khan scalped a couple of wickets as well. For Bangladesh, Najmul Shanto top-scored with 54, but he took 48 balls to get there before losing his wicket.