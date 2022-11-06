 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan reach semi-final beating Bangladesh by five wickets

Pakistan entered the semi-final with a five wicket victory over Bangladesh

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:18 PM

With a five-wicket victory against Bangladesh, Pakistan have ensured their spot in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Their disciplined bowling unit, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi set the platform while the batters did the rest to ensure a victory with 11 balls to spare.

After the Netherlands’ massive victory over South Africa earlier on Sunday, Pakistan confirmed their place in the semi-finals by beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 fixture at the Adelaide Oval. They restricted the Tigers to 127/8 batting first, thanks to a clinical bowling display by the Men in Green. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, taking four wickets for 22 while Shadab Khan scalped a couple of wickets as well. For Bangladesh, Najmul Shanto top-scored with 54, but he took 48 balls to get there before losing his wicket.

The target turned out to be too easy for Pakistan as they chased it down with five wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining. Mohammad Rizwan (32 off 32 balls), Mohammad Haris (31 off 18 balls), and Shan Masood (24* off 12 balls) all chipped in with handy contributions as they took their side past the finishing line in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan are likely to face New Zealand in the first semi-final as India are strong favourites against Zimbabwe on paper ahead of the contest.

