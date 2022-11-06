ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to irked Shakib Al Hasan over Bangladesh messing up clear run out chance

Ebadot Hossain was bowling the 12th over of the innings and newly arrived Mohammed Nawaz was facing the fourth ball of the over. He pitched the ball on the fuller side and Nawaz missed the shot, only to be hit on the pads. The ball deflected from his pads to Nasum Ahmed, who was at the point, pounced quickly on the ball to aim at stumps. Nawaz, hoping to take a cheeky single, was miles away from the crease.