ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to irked Shakib Al Hasan over Bangladesh messing up clear run out chance

Shakib Al Hasan seemed upset after poor fielding effort by Bangladesh,

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:48 PM

Emotions usually run high in an intense battle between two sides for a place in the knockouts of an ICC event and the game between Pakistan and Bangladesh was proof of it. Shakib Al Hasan was seen throwing his cap on the ground in anger when Nasum Ahmed missed a clear-cut run out opportunity.

Despite chasing a below-par 128, Pakistan saw themselves in disarray against Bangladesh on Sunday in their virtual quarter-final fixture at the T20 World Cup. However, Bangladesh might call themselves unfortunate after Shakib Al Hasan was given LBW in a controversial manner while batting first. To add to that, the fielding has been absolutely sloppy for the Tigers, and it got worse when they converted a clear wicket taking opportunity into four overthrow runs. 

Ebadot Hossain was bowling the 12th over of the innings and newly arrived Mohammed Nawaz was facing the fourth ball of the over. He pitched the ball on the fuller side and Nawaz missed the shot, only to be hit on the pads. The ball deflected from his pads to Nasum Ahmed, who was at the point, pounced quickly on the ball to aim at stumps. Nawaz, hoping to take a cheeky single, was miles away from the crease. 

However, Nasum missed to aim all three wickets completely and in the process, the ball raced to boundary ropes as no one was backing up the throw. Shakib Al Hasan was livid with the chain of events and threw his cap in frustration for a poor fielding effort.

Twitterati were quick to react and expressed their views over Bangladesh missing the easy opportunity.

