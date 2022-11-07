ICC World T20 | Rest of South Africa was covering up for Temba Bavuma's deficiency up top, remarks Tom Moody

South Africa's shock elimination from the World T20 has brought the Proteas under heavy scrutiny, especially their opener Temba Bavuma. The 32-year-old managed just 70 runs in five matches at the event, with a high score of 36 against Pakistan. In fact, throughout 2022, the South African skipper has only accumulated 134 runs at an average of 13.40 and a strike rate below 100. Only in three of his 12 innings has he managed to score more than 10 runs, raising questions over his place in the team with the likes of Reeza Hendricks available in the squad.