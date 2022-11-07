WATCH | Dropped sitter and run-out miss from point-blank range elicits epic taunting celebration

Last Monday at 5:24 PM
Cricket never fails to surprise the viewers with hilarious scenes on the field and when it comes to European cricket, everything gets elevated to the next level. During Overseas CC’s game against Mater Dei, what Muthu Kumaran did off his own bowling went beyond everyone’s imagination.
Chasing 136 against Mater Dei, Overseas Cricket Club were struggling at 45/3 after 6.2 overs at Marsa Sports Club on November 3 in their European Cricket fixture. Yet, they found something to cheer about, thanks to a simple catch drop, followed by a brain fade moment from Muthu Kumaran.
Despite bowling way outside the leg stump, Kumaran somehow managed to find a leading edge off Jurg Hirschi’s bat in the seventh over. To distract the bowler, Hirschi started to run down the pitch, only to see Kumaran drop the easy opportunity. Witnessing that, Hirschi made up his mind to complete the run but David Millard, who was at the non-strikers’ end, had no interest in obliging his teammate.
All Kumaran needed to do was to walk to the wicket and dislodge the bail at the keeper’s end to complete the run-out. But the bowler went for a lower-arm throw and missed all three stumps from just outside the crease. Sensing an opportunity, Millard eventually started running again and held both his hands high after reaching the crease. If that was not enough, the batter did a push-up while waiting for the ball to get to the keeper thus taunting the opposition to cap off an epic delivery.
Here's the full video:
"No way"😱— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 6, 2022
That celebration from the batter after making his ground is gold😄 @MaltaCricket#EuropeanCricketSeries #CricketinMalta pic.twitter.com/ABQoMg7pSD
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.