WATCH | Dropped sitter and run-out miss from point-blank range elicits epic taunting celebration

All Kumaran needed to do was to walk to the wicket and dislodge the bail at the keeper’s end to complete the run-out. But the bowler went for a lower-arm throw and missed all three stumps from just outside the crease. Sensing an opportunity, Millard eventually started running again and held both his hands high after reaching the crease. If that was not enough, the batter did a push-up while waiting for the ball to get to the keeper thus taunting the opposition to cap off an epic delivery.