Veteran Netherlands opener Stephan Myburgh retires from international cricket at 38

Netherlands batsman Stephan Myburgh on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 38. The veteran opener took to social media for the announcement after the Netherlands’ remarkable victory over South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. In the contest, Myburgh played a crucial role, scoring a 30-ball 37 to help the Netherlands reach 158/4 which they successfully defended to knock the Proteas out of the tournament.

"Hanging up the boot. To God be the glory!!! Blessed to have made my first-class debut 17 seasons ago and my international debut 12 seasons ago. Never in my dreams would I have imagined finishing my career at the World Cup with a win against @cricket_south_africa_ my blood will always be green,” Myburgh wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday.

“As much as a sportsman always want to win I had a tear for my beloved country. I am thankful for @kncbcricket and the Netherlands that's now my home and have too many people to thank for my career. Jesus, @tineke.myburgh, friends and family, sponsors and all the supporters out there I can only say thanks!!! #GodIsGood #Blessed can't wait to see my girls (sic)."

Myburgh, 38, made his international debut in 2011 and played 22 ODIs and 45 T20Is before hanging up his boots. He retired from the 50-over format earlier this year following the series against New Zealand. The Dutchman finishes his T20I career with 915 runs – thus going down as the third-highest run-getter for the Netherlands in T20Is, only behind Max O'Dowd and Ben Cooper. His best knock came at the 2014 T20 World Cup against Ireland, where he notched 50 off just 17 balls.