ICC World T20 | Trying to give David Malan and Mark Wood maximum time to prove their fitness, reveals Jos Buttler

Considered to be one of the strong contenders to win the T20 World Cup 2022 with their powerful batting line-up, England will take on India in the semi-final. However, the team have suffered a blow ahead of the fixture with uncertainty over the presence of two key players. Dawid Malan sustained a groin injury in a Super 12 game and Phill Salt will replace him in the match against India according to some reports. To add to the concerns, Mark Wood recently pulled out of a training session as he suffered body stiffness.