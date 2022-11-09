ICC World T20 | Trying to give David Malan and Mark Wood maximum time to prove their fitness, reveals Jos Buttler

Today at 12:03 PM
Jos Buttler has revealed that the team management will be aiming to give maximum time to David Malan and Mark Wood to prove their fitness ahead of the semi-final clash against India. Malan suffered a groin injury in a Super 12 match while Wood suffered from body stiffness during a training session.
Considered to be one of the strong contenders to win the T20 World Cup 2022 with their powerful batting line-up, England will take on India in the semi-final. However, the team have suffered a blow ahead of the fixture with uncertainty over the presence of two key players. Dawid Malan sustained a groin injury in a Super 12 game and Phill Salt will replace him in the match against India according to some reports. To add to the concerns, Mark Wood recently pulled out of a training session as he suffered body stiffness.
England skipper Jos Buttler has cleared the air regarding the availability of the two key players saying the team management wants to give them maximum time to be match-fit for the important clash. He also revealed that they will trust the medical team regarding the recovery of the duo.
"We will see how they pull up. We are trying to give them as long as possible. Dawid was out the other day with a small niggle, Woody has had a bit of stiffness. We trust the medical team, we trust the two guys as well,” Buttler told reporters at Adelaide Oval in a press conference.
Phil Salt recently featured in England’s series against Pakistan and there are high chances that if Malan misses the match, he will be included in the team. Buttler praised him saying he would be keen to see his fearless approach in T20Is.
“I think he has a fantastic mindset for the T20 format. He certainly doesn’t fear anyone. Certainly, I wouldn’t expect to see anything else from him if he gets the chance to play,” he explained.
