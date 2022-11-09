ICC World T20 | Twitter lauds Trent Boult's cricket IQ for Mohammad Rizwan's 'double dismissal’

The last ball of the 17th over bowled by Boult was a high full-toss which Rizwan lofted towards deep point, where Phillips was well placed. The Kiwi fielder took the catch nicely after making some run but Boult held the doubt that the leg umpire could call the delivery a no-ball due to the height. Thus, the left-arm bowler immediately told Phillips to throw the ball toward him, which the latter did to complete Rizwan’s run-out. The opener had no idea about the whole incident initially and by the time he did, he was already caught well short of the non-strikers’ end.