ICC World T20 | Twitter lauds Trent Boult's cricket IQ for Mohammad Rizwan's 'double dismissal’

Yesterday at 5:12 PM
Cricket is a sport where we often see players use their presence of mind to get the better of their opponents. Trent Boult, having got Mohammad Rizwan caught on a high full-toss, told Glenn Phillips to throw the ball to him in order to affect a run-out in case the umpire declares a no-ball.
New Zealand staged a disappointing show altogether against Pakistan on Wednesday in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, they could only post 152/4, and Pakistan, in response, comfortably raced to 132/1 in 16.5 overs, requiring just 21 runs off the final 19 balls. Just when the viewers felt there was nothing New Zealand could cheer for, a sharp bit of fielding from Glenn Phillips, coupled with some incredible presence of mind from Trent Boult, turned the game into a contest once again.
The last ball of the 17th over bowled by Boult was a high full-toss which Rizwan lofted towards deep point, where Phillips was well placed. The Kiwi fielder took the catch nicely after making some run but Boult held the doubt that the leg umpire could call the delivery a no-ball due to the height. Thus, the left-arm bowler immediately told Phillips to throw the ball toward him, which the latter did to complete Rizwan’s run-out. The opener had no idea about the whole incident initially and by the time he did, he was already caught well short of the non-strikers’ end.
Nevertheless, TV replays showed that the ball was below Rizwan’s waist and hence he was given out caught itself.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.