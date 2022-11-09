 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan storm into final with seven-wicket victory over New Zealand

Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat for Pakistan vs New Zealand.

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Yesterday at 5:29 PM

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam returned to their good old form on the big stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the star openers played crucial roles in Pakistan’s seven-wicket win against New Zealand in the first semi-final. Riding on their knocks, Pakistan chased down 153 with five balls to spare.

A disciplined bowling performance by Pakistani bowlers, followed by fifties from Babar Azam (53 off 42 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43 balls), led their side to a resounding seven-wicket victory against New Zealand on Wednesday in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Green restricted the Kiwis to 152/4 after the latter opted to bat, and saw off the target in 19.1 overs to cement a place in the summit clash.

Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball, taking two for 24 while all the others restricted their economy rates to below eight and a half runs an over as well. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand, hitting an unbeaten 36-ball 53 but Kane Williamson’s nervy 42-ball 46 did not allow them to score big.

In response,  the Pakistani openers, who had made little impact so far in the tournament, forged a 105-run opening-wicket stand to set the platform their team required. Mohammad Haris carried on the momentum, scoring 30 off 26 balls to take their side past the finishing line.

