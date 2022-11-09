ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan storm into final with seven-wicket victory over New Zealand

Yesterday at 5:29 PM
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam returned to their good old form on the big stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the star openers played crucial roles in Pakistan’s seven-wicket win against New Zealand in the first semi-final. Riding on their knocks, Pakistan chased down 153 with five balls to spare.
A disciplined bowling performance by Pakistani bowlers, followed by fifties from Babar Azam (53 off 42 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43 balls), led their side to a resounding seven-wicket victory against New Zealand on Wednesday in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Green restricted the Kiwis to 152/4 after the latter opted to bat, and saw off the target in 19.1 overs to cement a place in the summit clash.
Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball, taking two for 24 while all the others restricted their economy rates to below eight and a half runs an over as well. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand, hitting an unbeaten 36-ball 53 but Kane Williamson’s nervy 42-ball 46 did not allow them to score big.
In response, the Pakistani openers, who had made little impact so far in the tournament, forged a 105-run opening-wicket stand to set the platform their team required. Mohammad Haris carried on the momentum, scoring 30 off 26 balls to take their side past the finishing line.
Pakistan v New Zealand in Men's World Cup Semi Finals:— Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 9, 2022
Pakistan 🇵🇰 won by 4 wickets ODI Auckland 1992
Pakistan 🇵🇰 won by 9 wickets ODI Manchester 1999
Pakistan 🇵🇰 won by 6 wickets T20I Cape Town 2007
Pakistan 🇵🇰 won by 7 wickets T20I Sydney 2022#NZvPAK #T20WorldCup
Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback and today he is Kane Williamson....He just nailed it at big stage...what a comeback- 46 off 42 balls🔥😍 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/sW8j0XfTWw— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 9, 2022
Ideal conditions and target (153) for a Babar-Rizwan match-winning partnership. Good opportunity for both to regain the form. #NZvPak— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 9, 2022
Babar is back baby..!!! #NZvPAK #ICCT20WorldCup2022— Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) November 9, 2022
In Lahore or Karachi ??? thought in Sydney 😁 awesome atmosphere here @T20WorldCup #nzvpak pic.twitter.com/RqndowxZtT— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 9, 2022
CONGRATULATIONS PAKISTAN! 🇵🇰😍— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 9, 2022
Shabaash boys, our team definitely knows how to win games and hearts 💚#PakistanZindabad #NZvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ttHRLLgeKL
Can’t tell how long I’ve waited to see this man do this 🇵🇰 #NZvPAK #t20worldcup pic.twitter.com/bXplbj7iWx— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 9, 2022
Form is temporary, class is permanent #T20WorldCup #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/86Gk5TgxUo— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 9, 2022
Pakistan cricket fans wearing “152-0” shirts at the SCG…#T20WorldCup #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/UEfuTwlQYW— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) November 9, 2022
D Conway honoured for his magnificent Inning of 21 runs in just 20 balls in first Semifinal🔥🔥 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/8IvypB1vYL— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 9, 2022
