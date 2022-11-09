ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan storm into final with seven-wicket victory over New Zealand

A disciplined bowling performance by Pakistani bowlers, followed by fifties from Babar Azam (53 off 42 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43 balls), led their side to a resounding seven-wicket victory against New Zealand on Wednesday in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Green restricted the Kiwis to 152/4 after the latter opted to bat, and saw off the target in 19.1 overs to cement a place in the summit clash.