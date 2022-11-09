 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Marais Erasmus fist-bumping Richard Illingworth in relief after rectifying horrendous mistake

Erasmus did not have a great start in the World Cup semi-final.

(Cricket Pakistan)

SportsCafe Desk

Yesterday at 1:59 PM

Cricket might be a game between two teams, but it is the umpires that seem to be constantly in the spotlight for their decisions. However, Marais Erasmus took a moment to enjoy a spot-on decision with Richard Illingworth after DRS had embarrassingly proved him wrong in the previous delivery itself.

The first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under between New Zealand and Pakistan began in an eventful way at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Finn Allen got off the mark by hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four towards mid-on and made clear his aggressive intentions.

On the following ball, however, Shaheen got the better of him and made a huge appeal for LBW, thinking the Kiwi batter missed the ball completely before it hit his pad. Marais Erasmus took some time before raising his finger but was proved wrong soon after when the replay showed Allen had got a huge inside edge before the ball rushed onto his pads.

Nevertheless, there was no stopping Shaheen, who then went for a full and swinging delivery to attack Allen’s pads. The Black Caps opener could not connect with the ball at all this time, and observing the same, Erasmus once again gave him out LBW. Allen had hopes the ball might have pitched outside leg stump, only to be proved wrong. Erasmus, too, seemed delighted on being proven right immediately after making a huge blunder and went on to fistbump Richard Illingworth with a smile on his face.

