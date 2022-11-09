ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Marais Erasmus fist-bumping Richard Illingworth in relief after rectifying horrendous mistake

Yesterday at 1:59 PM
Cricket might be a game between two teams, but it is the umpires that seem to be constantly in the spotlight for their decisions. However, Marais Erasmus took a moment to enjoy a spot-on decision with Richard Illingworth after DRS had embarrassingly proved him wrong in the previous delivery itself.
The first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under between New Zealand and Pakistan began in an eventful way at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Finn Allen got off the mark by hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four towards mid-on and made clear his aggressive intentions.
On the following ball, however, Shaheen got the better of him and made a huge appeal for LBW, thinking the Kiwi batter missed the ball completely before it hit his pad. Marais Erasmus took some time before raising his finger but was proved wrong soon after when the replay showed Allen had got a huge inside edge before the ball rushed onto his pads.
Nevertheless, there was no stopping Shaheen, who then went for a full and swinging delivery to attack Allen’s pads. The Black Caps opener could not connect with the ball at all this time, and observing the same, Erasmus once again gave him out LBW. Allen had hopes the ball might have pitched outside leg stump, only to be proved wrong. Erasmus, too, seemed delighted on being proven right immediately after making a huge blunder and went on to fistbump Richard Illingworth with a smile on his face.
Why did he fist bump?
November 9, 2022
He gave this one out
November 9, 2022
Dev manus
All of Pakistan to Erasmus right now pic.twitter.com/l7yI29a7dY— Osama. (@ashaqeens) November 9, 2022
Party changed
Meanwhile neighbours to Erasmus pic.twitter.com/vvtdMlvpsr— PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) November 9, 2022
Secret videos
Reports are coming that Babar Azam has gotten Erasmus’s videos. pic.twitter.com/FwpA8FgViY— Shah Zaib (@IamShzb) November 9, 2022
Very poor
Marius Erasmus has had a poor tournament. Another terrible decision by him (the first lbw) #NZvPAK #T20WorldCup— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 9, 2022
He just does that
I just love the way Marais Erasmus almost apologetically gives batters out in the first over @TheRealPCB #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3fvsSKTOjW— simon hughes (@theanalyst) November 9, 2022
Clear edge
Erasmus, how did you give it out 😳#T20WorldCup— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 9, 2022
Out given
Erasmus in the first over #PakvsNz #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ZwlghcxrE3— Muhammad Numan (@mnuman000) November 9, 2022
LOL
Props to Erasmus for giving another LBW out the very first ball after having a decision overturned.— Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) November 9, 2022
No risks
Erasmus right now 🤣🤣@Cricketracker #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/3q1f5axJFU— Sajad Rather02 سجاد راتھر (@Rather_Sajad56) November 9, 2022
