Report | Sri Lanka Cricket launch inquiry over players attending multiple parties during stay in Australia

According to reports, Sri Lankan players were involved in the consistent flouting of team rules during the World T20 and will now be placed under scrutiny for their conduct. The team's management recently came into the spotlight after Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested on charges of sexual assault.
The Sri Lankan cricket team's problems continue to compound with the latest reports suggesting the squad attended as many as 16 parties while they were in Australia to compete in the World T20, as per journalist Suman Raman. In response, Sri Lanka Cricket has launched an official probe into all the incidents that took place during the Lions' stay Down Under including the whole Danushka Gunathilaka fiasco.
The batter first brought the team's issues into the spotlight after he was arrested in Sydney for the alleged sexual assault of a woman. The team's management soon announced they will be running a probe into the incident and suspending the cricketer from all forms of the sport but at the same time agreed to pay his legal fees for the case, citing the player was in the country in an official capacity. Gunathilaka has had a record of such misconduct in the past as well and questions have been raised as to why he was still allowed to represent the national team, having been only handed a six-month suspension as punishment for his last breach.
It remains to be seen how Danush's case pans out in the courts, where head coach Chris Silverwood and skipper Dasun Shanaka amongst others have already given their statements, as well as whether Sri Lanka Cricket announces the results of their investigations anytime in the near future.
