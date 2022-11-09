Report | Sri Lanka Cricket launch inquiry over players attending multiple parties during stay in Australia

The batter first brought the team's issues into the spotlight after he was arrested in Sydney for the alleged sexual assault of a woman. The team's management soon announced they will be running a probe into the incident and suspending the cricketer from all forms of the sport but at the same time agreed to pay his legal fees for the case, citing the player was in the country in an official capacity. Gunathilaka has had a record of such misconduct in the past as well and questions have been raised as to why he was still allowed to represent the national team, having been only handed a six-month suspension as punishment for his last breach.