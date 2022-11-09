Reports | IPL auction for upcoming season to be held in Kochi from December 23

Yesterday at 4:42 PM
As per a report published by ESPNCricinfo, the auction for the upcoming season of the IPL will be held on December 23 in Kochi. The report also revealed that the player pool for the auction will be finalised by early December after franchises submit their list of released players by November 15.
The player auction is an integral part of the Indian Premier League and the fans are always eager to get updates about the process. ESPNcricinfo has published a report revealing that the schedule for the mini-auction is set and it will be held from December 23 in Kochi. The report further stated that each team will have an additional INR 5 Crore taking their total tally to 95 Crore.
Punjab Kings had the largest purse left over - INR 3.45 Crore after last year’s auction. Lucknow Super Giants had exhausted their whole purse while other franchises have some balance with them from the previous year. The player pool for the auction will be finalised by early December following which teams will need to send the names of players they are releasing by the November 15 deadline.
Punjab, Delhi and Lucknow roped in only seven overseas players in the 2022 auction which has left a vacant overseas spot in the squad. They might be keen to fill that void in the mini-auction. Six franchises have added injury replacements to their squad and so they will have to think about whether to release the replacements or retain them.
