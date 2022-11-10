Cricket Australia announce Woolworths association to continue for another two years

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership and to support young people from all walks of life to stay active and healthy through cricket. Through the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Round we hope to inspire better eating habits and a love of sport that will benefit a generation of young Aussies for years to come. We also look forward to bringing our superhero campaign to life this summer, showing how picking fresh fruit and vegetables help Aussie kids unlock superhero powers to be at their best on the ground,” Woolworths head of community and sponsorships Sarah De La Mare stated following the announcement.