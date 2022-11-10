Cricket Australia announce Woolworths association to continue for another two years

Today at 1:06 PM
Woolworths Supermarkets have extended their contract with Cricket Australia by two years ensuring their partnership in promoting grassroots cricket in the country runs till at least 2024. The two organizations have initiated sever major programs since 2018, including the Woolworths Cricket Blast.
Cricket Australia on Thursday announced they are set to remain partners with Woolworth for another two years at the very least, signing a new contract until 2024. The supermarket chain has played a crucial role in promoting cricket at the entry-level Down Under, including the organization of the Woolworths Cricket Blast meant to give young kids a platform to demonstrate their skills in progress through the ranks at a very young age. The competition on average experiences participation of over 60,000 all across the island nation, including the marginalized empowered by the Woolworth Community Fund.
“Woolworths plays a critical role in our game from the junior cricket pathway and grassroots right through to the elite levels, and we’re delighted our partnership is extending. We are grateful for the opportunities Woolworths will help provide the next generation of cricketers by encouraging participation and enjoyment of the game via a range of initiatives," Cricket Australia executive general manager community cricket and capability, James Allsopp, was quoted saying by Mumbrella.
"We have a strong focus on making cricket fun and accessible for five to 12-year-old kids and the Woolworths Cricket Blast program plays a vital role in achieving this key component of Australian Cricket’s Where the Game Grows strategic plan. Through our partnership with Woolworths and cricket’s 4,000-plus clubs and thousands of volunteers, we look forward to making it easy and enjoyable for kids to eat well, be active and play cricket,” he added.
The partnership also makes its way to the Women's Big Bash League every year, with every season featuring a 'Pick Fresh Play Fresh Round' involving teams picking a specific fruit or vegetable as their theme for the game to promote healthy eating.
“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership and to support young people from all walks of life to stay active and healthy through cricket. Through the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Round we hope to inspire better eating habits and a love of sport that will benefit a generation of young Aussies for years to come. We also look forward to bringing our superhero campaign to life this summer, showing how picking fresh fruit and vegetables help Aussie kids unlock superhero powers to be at their best on the ground,” Woolworths head of community and sponsorships Sarah De La Mare stated following the announcement.
