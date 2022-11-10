ICC World T20 | England have always risen to big occasions in last few years, remarks Alex Hales

The T20 World Cup 2022 has entered its business end and Pakistan have already entered the final of the tournament. England, considered to be one of the strongest outfits in T20I with the number of aggressive batters in their squad, will square off against India to make it to the final. England won all their fixtures so far in the tournament except for the game against Ireland. Also, the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales was not able to give solid starts to them earlier but they have been utilising the powerplay in the last couple of matches.