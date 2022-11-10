ICC World T20 | England have always risen to big occasions in last few years, remarks Alex Hales

Today at 10:31 AM
Alex Hales has stated ahead of the semi-final clash against India that England have always stepped up on big occasions and they will continue to do so in the upcoming game. Hales further added that they have a lot of match winners and confident cricketers which makes them a strong side.
The T20 World Cup 2022 has entered its business end and Pakistan have already entered the final of the tournament. England, considered to be one of the strongest outfits in T20I with the number of aggressive batters in their squad, will square off against India to make it to the final. England won all their fixtures so far in the tournament except for the game against Ireland. Also, the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales was not able to give solid starts to them earlier but they have been utilising the powerplay in the last couple of matches.
Ahead of the important knock out clash, Alex Hales has backed the team saying England have always risen to big occasions in recent times.
“England have always risen to the big occasion over the last few years, and that’s the sign of a really good team. We’ve got match-winners and confident cricketers in our side, and I feel in good form now that the crunch games are coming up,” Hales said ahead of the semi-final, reported India Today.
“I’m trying not to beat myself up too much for my slow start in the competition, and I’m looking to cash in now that the pitches are better to bat on in the powerplay,” Hales added.
England, with their template of aggressive cricket will be aiming to go all guns blazing against India in the semi-final. The winner of the India-England clash will meet Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
