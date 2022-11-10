ICC World T20 | Twitter and Rohit Sharma fume at Mohammed Shami's bizarre decision allowing England to run four

However, in a brain fade moment, the pacer decided to lob the ball to the approaching Bhuvneshwar Kumar instead of throwing it back towards the pitch. The relay-throw attempt was shambolic as it ballooned over his teammate and raced towards a completely empty area of the field, forcing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to sprint after the Kookaburra while the English batsmen managed to fetch two more simple runs. The bizarre decision left skipper Rohit Sharma incensed who immediately gestured to Shami what he should have done, his body language meanwhile completely betraying all the rage he felt.