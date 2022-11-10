 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter and Rohit Sharma fume at Mohammed Shami's bizarre decision allowing England to run four

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler stitched a solid opening stand to take England over the finish line

ICC World T20 | Twitter and Rohit Sharma fume at Mohammed Shami's bizarre decision allowing England to run four

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:20 PM

High-pressure moments can cause the brain to work in bizarre ways and make decisions even amateurs would never even think about. Mohammed Shami while fielding attempted an unnecessary relay throw on Thursday only to end up banishing the ball to no man’s land thus costing his team two runs.

Both Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have maintained constant pressure over the Indian bowling attack and the effects of it were clearly evident in an incident that took place during the ninth over. Buttler ramped the second ball of Pandya’s over towards fine leg and looked set for a comfortable two with Mohammed Shami covering in the deep.

However, in a brain fade moment, the pacer decided to lob the ball to the approaching Bhuvneshwar Kumar instead of throwing it back towards the pitch. The relay-throw attempt was shambolic as it ballooned over his teammate and raced towards a completely empty area of the field, forcing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to sprint after the Kookaburra while the English batsmen managed to fetch two more simple runs. The bizarre decision left skipper Rohit Sharma incensed who immediately gestured to Shami what he should have done, his body language meanwhile completely betraying all the rage he felt.

Pandya, meanwhile, chose to just digest his words as he stared at the scene of the crime for a few moments while walking back to his mark in silence. Twitterati was quick to express their frustration at Shami’s actions on social media with it just being one of the small moments that has seemingly already cost India a place in the final.

