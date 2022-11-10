ICC World T20 | Twitter lauds Rishabh Pant for sporting 'thumbs-up' after Hardik Pandya forces him to sacrifice his wicket

On strike against Chris Jordan, the 24-year-old failed to get away a wide yorker as the ball hurtled on into Jos Buttler’s gloves. Dazed for a moment, Pant did not realize Pandya was charging towards the striker’s end seeking to play the final three deliveries and propel India to a better score with his hitting. By the time Pant became aware of the situation, there was no way he could have made it back to the other end on time. Nevertheless, urged by a passionate Pandya, Pant simply chose to sacrifice himself without much ado and was comfortably run-out by Jordan.