ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya shoots himself ‘with’ the foot to end incredible blitz

There are few things worse than incredible efforts ending in unfortunate ways, especially when the harm is self-inflicted. Hardik Pandya rescued India from a grave situation with a scintillating knock against England but failed to provide the finish after being hit-wicket on the last ball.
Following another failure by the openers, India recovered to a par score of 168/6 against England in the second semi-final of the World T20 in Adelaide, largely courtesy of a breathtaking display of power-hitting by Hardik Pandya. The maverick, after a slow start, ended with a magnificent 63 off just 33 deliveries with the last 17 balls of his innings fetching him 50 runs.
The all-rounder ran the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Jordan ragged, clearly having the number of the latter in the last over of the innings. The pacer had been hit for a six and a four on the two penultimate balls and delivered yet another ball there to be put away on the last delivery of the over. Pandya, rocking back in his crease, slapped the length ball across square leg and the white Kookaburra raced to the boundary.
However, there was one small problem. While attempting the shot, Pandya had actually walked into his own stumps, ensuring the shot doesn’t count and Jordan finishes on a high with a wicket. Twitterati couldn’t help but mourn the unfortunate end to a heroic effort from the 28-year-old as his foot movement brought a memorable innings to a close.
Not the perfect finish
November 10, 2022
How costly will this be
168 is a lot more than it looked like India would get early on. But thanks to Hardik Pandya, it’s game on! An important PP coming up in the England innings. Also, how crucial will Hardik’s ‘hit wicket’ off the last ball be!? #T20WorldCup #INDvENG #INDvsENG 🇮🇳🏴🏏 pic.twitter.com/jNJYqd3aad— Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) November 10, 2022
Never ending
Hardik Pandya and Hit wicket is a never ending love story 😂👌🏻— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) November 10, 2022
Well played
Hit wicket x pandya🤧..— GowthamVel.R (@Gowtham0410) November 10, 2022
But we'll played bruh🔥.. #HardikPandya #ViratKohli #INDvsENG #SemiFinalT20WC #SemiFinals #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/PpQNiHCXXk
Tradition
Hardik Pandya After getting Hit Wicket Today : #HardikPandya #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/sYeeFzYz49— ⚔️Capt Jack Sparrow⚔️ (@captjackkkk) November 10, 2022
Absolutely great
That was great batting by Hardik Pandya. And appropriate that he 'dismissed' himself, hit wicket.— C. S Chiwanza (@CSChiwanza) November 10, 2022
That was great
Hit wicket 🙊🙊🙊 that was a great shot but will result in nothing.— Sandeep Kumar Boddapati (@sandeepskb128) November 10, 2022
What a fantastic innings this has been from @hardikpandya7 ... Taking India to a par score. England's plans almost executed but for the death overs. #INDvsENG #T20worldcup22
Could be expensive
Hardik Pandya gets hit wicket on the final ball while the ball runs away for four. How much will that cost India? 👀 #INDvENG— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 10, 2022
This is what we needed
Hardik abhaaar @hardikpandya7! This is precisely what India needed after a not so good first 10. Never mind the hit- wicket. #T20WorldCup #INDvsENG #SemiFinals— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) November 10, 2022
Nope
"Things Never change" Hit wicket of #HardikPandya #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vqTsAEpzO9— A M A N 🇮🇳🥤 #RoadToFinals (@Amanception) November 10, 2022
