ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya shoots himself ‘with’ the foot to end incredible blitz

Hardik Pandya played a ultra-aggressive innings against England

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:04 PM

There are few things worse than incredible efforts ending in unfortunate ways, especially when the harm is self-inflicted. Hardik Pandya rescued India from a grave situation with a scintillating knock against England but failed to provide the finish after being hit-wicket on the last ball.

Following another failure by the openers, India recovered to a par score of 168/6 against England in the second semi-final of the World T20 in Adelaide, largely courtesy of a breathtaking display of power-hitting by Hardik Pandya. The maverick, after a slow start, ended with a magnificent 63 off just 33 deliveries with the last 17 balls of his innings fetching him 50 runs.

The all-rounder ran the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Jordan ragged, clearly having the number of the latter in the last over of the innings. The pacer had been hit for a six and a four on the two penultimate balls and delivered yet another ball there to be put away on the last delivery of the over. Pandya, rocking back in his crease, slapped the length ball across square leg and the white Kookaburra raced to the boundary.

However, there was one small problem. While attempting the shot, Pandya had actually walked into his own stumps, ensuring the shot doesn’t count and Jordan finishes on a high with a wicket. Twitterati couldn’t help but mourn the unfortunate end to a heroic effort from the 28-year-old as his foot movement brought a memorable innings to a close.

