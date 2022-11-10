ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as stellar show by England openers axes India’s hopes of final with 10-wicket win

Today at 5:02 PM
England showed no mercy during their run chase against India in the semi-final as they slaughtered the bowlers en route to a record 10-wicket victory. Despite setting a commendable target of 169, the English openers proved to be too good on the day and ran away with the game right from the word go.
All the hype around a possible final between India and Pakistan disappeared into thin air in Adelaide on Thursday as England smoked India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final of the World T20. The Men in Blue never stood a chance in the second half of the game as they seemed like mere spectators to an all-time great batting display by their opposition that has ensured the Three Lions a spot against Pakistan in the final at Melbourne.
Being put into bat first, India lost its openers early thus having the onus piled onto Virat Kohli once again to stabilize the innings. He did so satisfactorily, scoring a brisk 50 off 40 deliveries, setting the stage for Hardik Pandya to explode at the end. The all-rounder pummeled 50 runs off his last 17 deliveries to end on 63 off 33 and take the Asian side to 168/6. While Adi Rashid was most economical, giving away just 20 runs and taking a scalp in his four overs, Chris Jordan proved to be most clinical with figures of 3/43.
In response, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler set the tone for the game immediately with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay, racing to 63 at the end of six overs. None of the bowlers proved to be any challenge for them as they went on to record the highest ever partnership in World T20 history for any wicket, ending the match in 16 overs itself without suffering any loss. Alex Hales was awarded the man of the match award for his 86 off 49 deliveries and chose to commend his skipper Jos Buttler for an equally brilliant 80 off just 49 deliveries.
Pain
My man is fully broken 🥺💔#INDvsENG | @ImRo45— Tanay Vasu ❁ (@tanayvasu) November 10, 2022
pic.twitter.com/lY0wiwLVO6
Rohit Sharma crying
November 10, 2022
Heartbreak
Another T20 World Cup and another heartbreak for India and Virat Kohli:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022
- 319 runs in 2014 (Lost the Final).
- 273 runs in 2016 (Lost the Semis).
- 296 runs in 2022 (Lost the Semis).
- Virat Kohli gave his best in those 3 World Cups, deserves to kiss the trophy! pic.twitter.com/a30ISgP7lj
They were
Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2022
Disappointing
India disappointed today, but Relax Guys ! Let's come and play TATA IPL #INDvsENG— John Burke (@SirJohnBurke) November 10, 2022
We will never
Team India team will never get a captain like MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/15HgONIsWm— Biiishh (@BobbyLalll) November 10, 2022
Not the record we wanted to have
India becomes the first team to lose T20 World Cup matches by 10-wicket margin more than once.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 10, 2022
Fell for him
Feel for Virat Kohli. He gives everything in this T20 World Cup and now result lost in Semifinal. He scored 296 runs with 98+ average, 4 fifties, 2 MOM awards and magical 82*. This guy deserves Trophy but once again India lost in semi. Nevertheless Virat, you Played Amazing pic.twitter.com/txOgrHCQ0m— Rɪsʜᴀʙʜ 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 (@Pant_life) November 10, 2022
He is a lover
Everyone’s trolling me & calling me KL Rahul hater but the fact is I support team India. I’m critical of KL Rahul because he’s not worthy of being an opener. Dhawan should be an opener instead.#INDvsENG— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 10, 2022
Clueless
India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2022
True
170/0— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022
A figure thats going to disturb for times to come. Tough game India.
