ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as stellar show by England openers axes India’s hopes of final with 10-wicket win

In response, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler set the tone for the game immediately with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay, racing to 63 at the end of six overs. None of the bowlers proved to be any challenge for them as they went on to record the highest ever partnership in World T20 history for any wicket, ending the match in 16 overs itself without suffering any loss. Alex Hales was awarded the man of the match award for his 86 off 49 deliveries and chose to commend his skipper Jos Buttler for an equally brilliant 80 off just 49 deliveries.