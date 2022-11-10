 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as stellar show by England openers axes India’s hopes of final with 10-wicket win

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales both scored fifties to ensure a 10-wicket victory against India

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:02 PM

England showed no mercy during their run chase against India in the semi-final as they slaughtered the bowlers en route to a record 10-wicket victory. Despite setting a commendable target of 169, the English openers proved to be too good on the day and ran away with the game right from the word go.

All the hype around a possible final between India and Pakistan disappeared into thin air in Adelaide on Thursday as England smoked India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final of the World T20. The Men in Blue never stood a chance in the second half of the game as they seemed like mere spectators to an all-time great batting display by their opposition that has ensured the Three Lions a spot against Pakistan in the final at Melbourne.

Being put into bat first, India lost its openers early thus having the onus piled onto Virat Kohli once again to stabilize the innings. He did so satisfactorily, scoring a brisk 50 off 40 deliveries, setting the stage for Hardik Pandya to explode at the end. The all-rounder pummeled 50 runs off his last 17 deliveries to end on 63 off 33 and take the Asian side to 168/6. While Adi Rashid was most economical, giving away just 20 runs and taking a scalp in his four overs, Chris Jordan proved to be most clinical with figures of 3/43.

In response, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler set the tone for the game immediately with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay, racing to 63 at the end of six overs. None of the bowlers proved to be any challenge for them as they went on to record the highest ever partnership in World T20 history for any wicket, ending the match in 16 overs itself without suffering any loss. Alex Hales was awarded the man of the match award for his 86 off 49 deliveries and chose to commend his skipper Jos Buttler for an equally brilliant 80 off just 49 deliveries.

