ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli turning into ‘Nostradamus’ with unnervingly confident ball tracking prediction

Nevertheless, Virat Kohli stayed steady on the other end throughout the fall of wickets and looked set for another of his heroic innings only for a brilliant delivery to nearly end all hopes in the 16th over. Replacing Mark Wood, Chris Jordan delivered a searing yorker on the second ball that crashed into Kohli’s toes and left the 33-year-old reeling with all four limbs on the ground. The Three Lions went up in unison and even though the umpire shook his head in denial, Jos Buttler immediately went upstairs given how close the ball was to the stumps.