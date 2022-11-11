ICC World T20 | Don’t think any Indian captain will be able to achieve three ICC trophies, remarks Gautam Gambhir

Today at 10:27 AM
Gautam Gambhir has lauded MS Dhoni for winning three ICC trophies saying there won’t be any other Indian captain to do so after the team's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the semi final against England to be eliminated from the tournament.
India’s long wait to win an ICC trophy prolonged on Thursday as they were outclassed by England with a 10-wicket win in the semi final. The team put up a decent score of 168 but the bowlers were disappointed with their bowling. The England openers hammered the Indian bowlers completing the chase in 16 overs. Several former cricketers commented on India’s performance after they exited from the ICC event for the sixth consecutive time since 2014.
Gautam Gambhir has praised MS Dhoni’s captaincy after India’s exit saying there won’t be any other Indian captain to achieve three ICC trophies.
"Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don't think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies,” Gambhir stated on Star Sports.
MS Dhoni led the team to 2007 T20 World Cup win. 2011 ODI World Cup victory and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and is the only Indian skipper to win all three ICC trophies during his reign. Rohit on the other hand was leading the side in his first ICC event and they were knocked out in the semi final.
