ICC World T20 | Don’t think any Indian captain will be able to achieve three ICC trophies, remarks Gautam Gambhir

India’s long wait to win an ICC trophy prolonged on Thursday as they were outclassed by England with a 10-wicket win in the semi final. The team put up a decent score of 168 but the bowlers were disappointed with their bowling. The England openers hammered the Indian bowlers completing the chase in 16 overs. Several former cricketers commented on India’s performance after they exited from the ICC event for the sixth consecutive time since 2014.