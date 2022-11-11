ICC World T20 | There will be some retirements after tournament exit, claims Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 9:51 AM
Sunil Gavaskar has opined that some of the players might retire from the format after India’s semi final exit in the T20 World Cup 2022. Gavaskar further predicted that Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy in the future as he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in the IPL 2022.
India were completely outplayed by England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 suffering a 10-wicket defeat. The loss came as a shock after India were going strong in the Super 12 stage. The team batted first and posted a total of 168/6 courtesy of a half-century from Virat Kohli and an onslaught from Hardik Pandya at the back end of the innings. England made a mockery of the chase as they hunted down the target in 16 overs without losing any wicket.
Several former players shared their views regarding the future of the Indian team and Sunil Gavaskar also put forth his opinion after the humiliating defeat of the Men in Blue. He predicted that a few senior players might retire from the format and Hardik Pandya will be appointed as the skipper for future.
“Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought.“There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
India will be playing a white-ball series against New Zealand starting from November 18 and Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team against the Blackcaps.
