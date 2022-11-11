Include Ashish Nehra in the coaching staff and appoint Hardik Pandya as captain, suggests Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has remarked that India should include Ashish Nehra in the coaching staff to assist Rahul Dravid in T20Is after their semi final exit from the World Cup. He also suggested the name of Hardik Pandya to be elected as the captain of Indian team in the shortest format.

With India’s loss against England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, the debate around changes required in the team has been trending. The Men in Blue suffered a disappointing 10-wicket defeat in the knockout game as the bowlers were unable to pose any challenge to the opening duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. India has been exiting from the knockouts of the ICC events since 2014 and their wait for a trophy has been prolonged with the loss.

Several former cricketers have shared their points of view about the probable changes in the Indian team. Harbhajan Singh also shared his opinion saying that the team should include Ashish Nehra in the coaching staff for T20Is, citing the example of his recent tenure with Gujarat Titans while also backing Hardik Pandya to lead the Indian team in the future.

“It’s not just the captain. If you can bring someone who has just retired from T20 cricket recently, someone who understands the format,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“I think if you don’t want to remove Dravid from T20I as a coach then help him with someone who has recently retired. Someone like Ashish Nehra who has got a great cricketing brain. Look what he has done there at Gujarat Titan.”.

“For captaincy, Hardik Pandya is my choice. There is no better choice. He is the best player in the team and you need more people like him in the team.”

India will play next against New Zealand in two white-ball series and Hardik will captain the side in T20Is. The team’s performance might dictate the fate of Hardik as the skipper of the Indian side.