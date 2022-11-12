ICC World T20 | Don’t see Pakistan chasing down anything around 200 or more, reckons Eoin Morgan

Today at 9:04 PM
Eoin Morgan has predicted that if England reach 200 or more in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, Pakistan won’t be able to chase down the target. However, Morgan also praised Pakistan’s pace trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah as well as Shadab Khan for their consistency.
The MCG will host the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday, with Pakistan squaring off against England in an all-important clash. While there have already been plenty of predictions here and there since the two sides made it to the final, former England skipper Eoin Morgan believes an aggressive batting display will be enough for the Three Lions to win the title.
"If Pakistan get through the bulk of England's runs - Hales (Alex) and (Jos) Buttler - they will ask questions,” Morgan said while speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "Each one of their pacers bowls upwards of 90mph, it's quick stuff, and they also have a wrist-spinner in Shadab. They will try and bowl England out as if England bat well for 20 overs they score 200 or more and I don't see Pakistan chasing it down."
Having taken 10 wickets apiece, Shadab and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been enjoying a magnificent T20 World Cup this year. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim have been superb as well, sharing 13 wickets between them. Only Rauf has conceded more than seven runs an over across the tournament. Thus, it will be a fascinating contest between in-form English openers and a fiery Pakistani bowling attack.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.