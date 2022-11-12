ICC World T20 | Don’t see Pakistan chasing down anything around 200 or more, reckons Eoin Morgan

"If Pakistan get through the bulk of England's runs - Hales (Alex) and (Jos) Buttler - they will ask questions,” Morgan said while speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "Each one of their pacers bowls upwards of 90mph, it's quick stuff, and they also have a wrist-spinner in Shadab. They will try and bowl England out as if England bat well for 20 overs they score 200 or more and I don't see Pakistan chasing it down."