ICC World T20 | Don’t think Pakistan can derail England in final, opines Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has predicted an easy win for England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 stating that they can’t derail the opposition by themselves. Pietersen further added that Pakistan can win only if England self-destructs themselves by being reckless and overconfident.
The T20 World Cup 2022 is set to have a new winner from the previous edition as England and Pakistan will lock horns in the final. England have displayed a dominating performance in the tournament so far while Pakistan have been through a journey full of ups and downs. Going into the contest, England are considered favourites with the kind of power-hitting they have at their expense. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has echoed the same sentiment saying the only way for Pakistan is if England self-destructs by being reckless and confident.
"Pakistan needs to hope that England self-destructs by being reckless and overconfident. I think it's an incredible strength that they can just go out there and play the way they do, but we do know that England can roll over for none because it’s a sixathon. That’s the only thing that I can see derailing England, and that’s what Pakistan needs to hope for, because I don’t think they can derail England themselves. I am predicting a comfortable win for England," wrote Pietersen in his column for Betway.
England beat India by a margin of 10 wickets with domination from the opening pair of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. They chased down the target of 169 runs in just 16 overs to advance into the final. Rating their performance against India, Pietersen stated that it was a spectacular win for England.
"The England performance ranks right up there. It was convincing as anything because that Indian team is star-studded. To beat them as convincingly as they did was spectacular. I had little doubt about the result as India posted 169 on board. Adelaide is a good wicket, and I anticipated it to be an easy chase," he added.
