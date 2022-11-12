ICC World T20 | Don’t think Pakistan can derail England in final, opines Kevin Pietersen

"Pakistan needs to hope that England self-destructs by being reckless and overconfident. I think it's an incredible strength that they can just go out there and play the way they do, but we do know that England can roll over for none because it’s a sixathon. That’s the only thing that I can see derailing England, and that’s what Pakistan needs to hope for, because I don’t think they can derail England themselves. I am predicting a comfortable win for England," wrote Pietersen in his column for Betway.