ICC World T20 | Suryakumar Yadav is the Player of the Tournament in my opinion, remarks Jos Buttler

Although India finished the T20 World Cup campaign with a shocking 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final, there were a lot of positivities from the Men in Blue squad in the tournament. The biggest of all was how electric Suryakumar Yadav was at the crease, which helped India win four out of their five games before reaching the knock-outs. Suryakumar’s strike rate of 189.68 is the highest in the tournament, and his aggregate of 239 runs was the third-highest among the top run-getters.