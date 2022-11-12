ICC World T20 | Would love to see Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in Indian team, remarks Robin Uthappa

The Indian team includes a lot of senior players in the team with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Dinesh Karthik. A few of them are at the backend of their careers and the team might start looking for replacements. Sanju Samson with 458 runs and Rahul Tripathi with a tally of 413 runs were impressive in the IPL 2022. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has vouched for the duo to be selected and has also suggested that the team should look to slot youngsters in the lower order.