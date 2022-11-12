ICC World T20 | Would love to see Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in Indian team, remarks Robin Uthappa

Today at 4:07 PM
Robin Uthappa has suggested some changes in the Indian team after their semi final exit in the T20 World Cup backing Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi for their exploits in the IPL 2022. He also shared that Umran Malik and Deepak Hooda should get a chance in the national squad for upcoming games.
India’s long wait for a world title continued in 2022 as well after suffering a 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final. The team first posted a total of 168/6 but were unable to defend it. The English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales toyed with the Indian bowlers to ensure a smooth ride for the team.
The Indian team includes a lot of senior players in the team with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Dinesh Karthik. A few of them are at the backend of their careers and the team might start looking for replacements. Sanju Samson with 458 runs and Rahul Tripathi with a tally of 413 runs were impressive in the IPL 2022. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has vouched for the duo to be selected and has also suggested that the team should look to slot youngsters in the lower order.
"I’d love to see Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi on this side. They are both very exciting, very good young players. There’s certainly room for youngsters now. There are a few gaps to fill in T20 cricket as far as finishers are concerned and they may have to look to the future in that sense,” he stated.
Skipper Rohit Sharma blamed the bowling unit after the match for the defeat. Also, many former cricketers have criticized the bowling attack as they were unable to take a single wicket from the opposition. Uthappa has suggested the duo of Umran Malik and Deepak Hooda.
"On the bowling side, I’d like to see Umran Malik and Deepak Hooda get an opportunity," he noted. That said, I don't think there will be too many changes in personnel for the 2023 Cricket World Cup on home soil,” he explained.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.