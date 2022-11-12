IPL 2023 | Mumbai Indians trade Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday announced the first trade ahead of the upcoming edition of the league, as Jason Behrendorff is all set to join five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Behrendorff was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in the 2022 edition after the franchise acquired him for INR 75 lakh at the auction preceding the season. Although he previously played for the MI back in 2019, a year after he joined them, and made his mark by taking five wickets in five matches.