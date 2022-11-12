IPL 2023 | Mumbai Indians trade Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore

Today at 8:04 PM
Australia’s left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the next edition of the IPL. The 32-year-old, who joined RCB last year at INR 75 lakh, was part of the MI squad in 2018 and picked up five wickets from as many matches a year later.
“Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming TATA IPL Season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh,” an IPL statement confirmed the news.
In IPL 2021, Behrendorff was also part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad but did not get a chance to play. Thus far, he has played nine T20Is for Australia, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.
