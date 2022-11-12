Report | Indian coaching staff rested for New Zealand tour, VVS Laxman to stand-in as head coach

India is set to feature a completely fresh coaching staff for their upcoming tour of New Zealand following a hectic summer of cricket that saw them get eliminated from both the Asia Cup and World T20 without any success. As reported by the Press Trust of India, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathore, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will all get some time off for the three T20Is and as many ODIs beginning 18th November in Wellington.