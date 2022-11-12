Report | Indian coaching staff rested for New Zealand tour, VVS Laxman to stand-in as head coach

Today at 11:46 AM
According to a PTI report, VVS Laxman will be assigned the duties of head coach for team India once again when they travel to New Zealand for six white-ball games beginning November 18. Moreover, all the other chief coaches have been rested as well after India's exit from the World T20.
India is set to feature a completely fresh coaching staff for their upcoming tour of New Zealand following a hectic summer of cricket that saw them get eliminated from both the Asia Cup and World T20 without any success. As reported by the Press Trust of India, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathore, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will all get some time off for the three T20Is and as many ODIs beginning 18th November in Wellington.
"The NCA team headed by Laxman with Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling) will join the New Zealand-bound squad," a BCCI source told PTI.
This is Laxman's fourth assignment this year as the Indian head coach, having also led the team in the tours of Zimbabwe and Ireland ahead of the ODI series against South Africa just before the World T20. The former Indian cricketer had briefly stepped in at the Asia Cup as well following Rahul Dravid's coronavirus infection but saw the team bow out in the Super Fours stage itself.
The Men in Blue will be fielding a second-string team against the Balck Caps, resting the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya has been named the skipper for the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will continue his newly-found role as the ODI captain.
