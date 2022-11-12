Twitter reacts as media manager rescues ‘dumbstruck’ Babar Azam over IPL participation

Today at 2:28 PM
Players often get surprised at press conferences when they are asked unexpected questions by media persons. Ahead of the T20 World Cup final against England, Babar Azam had no clue how to answer when a media person questioned him how much improvement he would have had if he participated in the IPL.
Pakistan are all set to play England on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. After back-to-back defeats in the first two games, the Men in Green turned things around in style to reach the summit clash. However, it won’t be an easy task for Babar Azam and Co. to get to glory as their opponents just had a brutal 10-wicket victory against India in their semi-final fixture.
While Babar and the Pakistan team management were doing their homework ahead of the all-important final, a journalist’s question that was asked to the Pakistan skipper during the pre-match press conference left him stunned. “Talk about the benefits of playing the IPL, is that something you feel would have helped you and your team, and is that something you have any hope for in the future?” the journalist asked.
For a while, Babar had no idea what to answer, and soon after, he turned to his right where the Pakistan media manager was standing. “We are taking questions on the World Cup final at the moment,” the manager responded quickly to protect Babar.
The video went viral on social media in no time as Pakistani players’ participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a hot topic for Twitterati.
