Glenn Maxwell ruled out for extended period after suffering broken leg in freak accident

After Australia’s early exit in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022, they have suffered a double blow with Glenn Maxwell sustaining an injury. The all-rounder suffered a broken leg as a result of a freak accident at a birthday party in Melbourne. He fractured his fibula and underwent surgery on Saturday but will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation. In an unfortunate incident, Maxwell and the other person were celebrating his milestone but the former slipped and fell.