Glenn Maxwell ruled out for extended period after suffering broken leg in freak accident

In the latest development, Glenn Maxwell has injured his leg after being involved in a freak accident at a birthday party in Melbourne. The Aussie all-rounder fractured his fibula and underwent surgery but might miss the entire Big Bash League season along with the upcoming England series.
Maxwell will miss the upcoming series against England and he might also be unavailable for the entire BBL season. Australia’s selection chief George Bailey has stated that the all-rounder is in good support and the board will support him throughout his recovery.
“Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games. Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation,” Bailey stated, reported Cricket Australia.
The three-match ODI series against England commences on November 17 and Sean Abbott has been named as his replacement.
