ICC confirms Afghanistan government’s ‘agree in principle’ to resume women’s cricket

The ICC has confirmed that the Afghanistan government supports the global body’s constitution and has ‘in principle’ agreed to resume women’s cricket in the country. There were multiple reports in the past that women’s cricket was banned in Afghanistan under the Taliban administration.
The ICC's Afghanistan Working Group (AWG) has conveyed to the world body's board that the country's government has reiterated its commitment by ‘agreeing in principle’ to support the development of women's cricket. The focus was to ensure ‘diversity and inclusivity, and for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to operate independently from government interference," an ICC statement following meetings in Melbourne over the weekend read, reported ESPNCricinfo.
Afghanistan cricket, especially the women’s game, plunged into uncertainty last year due to the drastic changes in the political landscape following the Taliban takeover of the country. The Board has now received an update from the AWG detailing a recent meeting with a representative of the Afghanistan government and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in Doha.
“The meeting was positive and respectful and the government representative was clear in his support for the ICC constitution including in principle for women’s cricket in Afghanistan,” Working Group Chair Imran Khwaja said in a statement, as quoted by the PTI.
“There are obviously challenges for it to resume but we will continue to work with the ACB to take this forward. The Working Group will closely monitor the commitment undertaken by the Afghanistan government and will continue to report back to the ICC Board.”
Afghanistan are one of the full member nations of the ICC. Their men's team took part in the T20 World Cup last year and this year as well.
