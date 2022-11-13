 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Sam Curran, Ben Stokes guide England to double World Cup triumph

Sam Curran picked three wickets against Pakistan in the final

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:33 PM

England have inked their name in the history book winning their second World T20 title by outplaying Pakistan by five wickets. Sam Curran was the most impressive bowler for the Three Lions with three wickets while Ben Stokes anchored a successful chase with a knock of unbeaten 52 runs.

England won their second World T20 trophy after 2010 beating Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Skipper Jos Buttler chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the decision was proved right by their bowlers. Pakistan were on 84/2 but the wicket of Babar Azam led to a collapse and the Men in Green posted a total of 137/8 in the end. Sam Curran starred with the ball for England, taking three wickets for 12 runs. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan chipped in with handy contributions as well, taking a couple of wickets apiece. 

An impressive bowling performance from Pakistan stretched the game to the last over and an injury to Shaheen Shah Afridi affected their performance. The lack of the fifth bowler after Shaheen’s injury hurt them most as Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 13 runs from five balls. Ben Stokes, England's go-to man at the highest stage, led the chase with a knock of unbeaten 52 runs from 49 balls, his first fifty in the format.

Following the victory, England became the first team to hold the trophies for the T20 and ODI World Cup simultaneously. 

