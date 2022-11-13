ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Sam Curran, Ben Stokes guide England to double World Cup triumph

England won their second World T20 trophy after 2010 beating Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Skipper Jos Buttler chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the decision was proved right by their bowlers. Pakistan were on 84/2 but the wicket of Babar Azam led to a collapse and the Men in Green posted a total of 137/8 in the end. Sam Curran starred with the ball for England, taking three wickets for 12 runs. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan chipped in with handy contributions as well, taking a couple of wickets apiece.