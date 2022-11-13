ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Sam Curran, Ben Stokes guide England to double World Cup triumph

Today at 5:33 PM
England have inked their name in the history book winning their second World T20 title by outplaying Pakistan by five wickets. Sam Curran was the most impressive bowler for the Three Lions with three wickets while Ben Stokes anchored a successful chase with a knock of unbeaten 52 runs.
England won their second World T20 trophy after 2010 beating Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Skipper Jos Buttler chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the decision was proved right by their bowlers. Pakistan were on 84/2 but the wicket of Babar Azam led to a collapse and the Men in Green posted a total of 137/8 in the end. Sam Curran starred with the ball for England, taking three wickets for 12 runs. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan chipped in with handy contributions as well, taking a couple of wickets apiece.
An impressive bowling performance from Pakistan stretched the game to the last over and an injury to Shaheen Shah Afridi affected their performance. The lack of the fifth bowler after Shaheen’s injury hurt them most as Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 13 runs from five balls. Ben Stokes, England's go-to man at the highest stage, led the chase with a knock of unbeaten 52 runs from 49 balls, his first fifty in the format.
Following the victory, England became the first team to hold the trophies for the T20 and ODI World Cup simultaneously.
Time always changes
Waqt ki sabse khusburat baat ye hoti hai ki wo badalta hai…— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 13, 2022
Congratulations England on a thrilling win in the finals of T20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/wp4PJqqXMH
Huge achievement
Huge achievement for England to win the t20 World Cup after so much change this year, especially losing Morgan. They’re the first men’s team to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) November 13, 2022
Congrats
Many many congratulations to England on their tremendous win against Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup2022 finals, outstanding efforts put in by both teams and hats off to @benstokes38 on his top class performance.#EngvsPak— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 13, 2022
Redemption
2016 T20 Worldcup - Stokes conceded the winning six to Carlos Braithwaite and England lost the finals.— ` (@FourOverthrows) November 13, 2022
2022 T20 Worldcup - Stokes hit the winning runs against Pakistan to win the cup.
The best thing about time is , it changes. pic.twitter.com/Ii3H2QZeec
LOL
Indians enjoying England's win like #PAKvENGpic.twitter.com/i3dPtJzQrx— 𓆩ᴊᴀɢᴀᴅɪꜱʜ 🎭𓆪 (@Lost_Mys3lf) November 13, 2022
Boom!
BOOOOOM! England win the World Cup .. again!— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 13, 2022
The great @benstokes38 does it once more for his country. Cometh the hour, cometh the warrior. Congrats to him on a brilliant innings, @CurranSM on superb bowling, & @josbuttler & the whole team. Superb! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yi13lmenhc
Ashes time
Calm down England.— Dil Dill Dennistan (@DennisCricket_) November 13, 2022
Win The Ashes in Australia and then we can talk.
LOL!
England's World Cup wins in history = 3— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 13, 2022
British Prime Minister's since August = 3
All square now thanks to Curran and Stokes.
PS Iceland's wins in the Cod Wars = 3
Hehe!
Indians celebrating England's win against Pakistan #EngvsPak#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/vk4XUTm3cQ— . (@parkthebus8989) November 13, 2022
Tigers
Imran Khan once said… If they play like tigers I don't mind if they win or lose today" and this this young energetic Pakistan side did exactly that, they never gave up, they should be proud, everyone should be proud.— Suhail (@SuhailChowdhary) November 13, 2022
Congratulations England!!! #T20WorldCupFinal
