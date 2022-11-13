ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as England turn into Pakistan with combination of catch drop, missed run out and overthrow

Today at 3:28 PM
England’s fielding standards are usually quite high and they rarely commit mistakes on the field but crunch matches can also shake their nerves sometimes. The team matched Pakistan's fielding standards as they awarded two extra runs to the opposition with an overthrow after dropping a catch.
After being invited to bat first against England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan found themselves in all sorts of trouble from the get-go. Losing wickets with a low score on the board put them on the backfoot. Shan Masood was the highest run-scorer with 38 runs but he was not able to steer the run rate in an upward direction to help post a par score. England’s fielding has been superb throughout the tournament but they produced an unusual moment in the field gifting three extra runs to the opposition.
Chris Jordan came to bowl in the 18th over and a newly arrived Mohammad Wasim Jr was on strike to face the fourth delivery of the over. Wasim lofted a full delivery from the bowler to square of the wicket but Hary Brook put down a chance. The duo decided to take a single and they ran to add to the scoreboard.
Brook threw the ball towards Jordan and he took a shy at stumps after collecting it. However, the bowler missed his mark and it was wide of Ben Stokes who was backing up the throw. The batters utilised the opportunity taking two more runs of the delivery and a wicket taking opportunity was converted into three runs courtesy of the overthrow.
The fielding effort by the English team reminded fans of Pakistan as they perform similar kinds of errors too often in the field. The spectators expressed themselves on social media and the fielding effort caused a lot of discussion over there.
November 13, 2022
England in the field for that ball thinking 'To beat Pakistan I must first become them'— Chris Murphy (@cstephenmurphy) November 13, 2022
Bhai yeh hath main q de rhe hain sab?— Sadia Altaf ✌ (@Miss_Saadi10) November 13, 2022
warra fielding from england— iestyn 🦓🎇 andrew salter enjoyer (@girls0nthebeach) November 13, 2022
Second team fielding there from England @coltoncricket @AlexWil81433666— Paul Williams 🇪🇺 (@Stokepablo) November 13, 2022
why does england suck at fielding yeesh— mar balls (@meowtaegi) November 13, 2022
Sloppy fielding from England in that 17th over. Cost them 3 runs. #PAKvENG— Mandy (@Yo_Mandym) November 13, 2022
@England fielders ye achi fielding script mein nahi thee kiya kar rahey ho bhai???— Moaziz Sarif (@notsabii) November 13, 2022
My dad: appreciate England's strong bowling and good fielding,their efforts— soya saucy (@rafia_themafia) November 13, 2022
