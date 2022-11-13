ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as England turn into Pakistan with combination of catch drop, missed run out and overthrow

After being invited to bat first against England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan found themselves in all sorts of trouble from the get-go. Losing wickets with a low score on the board put them on the backfoot. Shan Masood was the highest run-scorer with 38 runs but he was not able to steer the run rate in an upward direction to help post a par score. England’s fielding has been superb throughout the tournament but they produced an unusual moment in the field gifting three extra runs to the opposition.